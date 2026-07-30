New secrets revealed in the death of a British woman found in a suitcase

"The phone was used. Messages were sent to create the impression among people that she was still alive. For this reason, we are treating this building as a crime scene," said a representative of the Greek police.

According to preliminary information, by the time the woman's body was found, she had died approximately eight days prior. Following the incident, the local publication Cretalive published two photographs of the deceased.

When law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene, there were no identification documents with the woman, making it impossible to identify her immediately. It was later revealed that she was approximately 163 centimeters tall, wore her reddish hair styled, and was dressed in a T-shirt featuring a French university symbol and black shorts.

A forensic examination is planned for the coming days to determine the cause of death and other important circumstances.

As part of the investigation, Greek law enforcement agencies enlisted the help of Interpol and US investigators. On Monday, Interpol informed the Greek police that DNA test results showed the body belonged to British citizen Elizabeth Jane Ross.

According to information, Elizabeth arrived in Greece from the US via Cyprus on June 29. Investigators are now interviewing individuals she communicated with prior to her death and are attempting to reconstruct her final movements and route.

So far, no one has been identified as a suspect in this case. Scottish police stated that they are aware of the situation and are cooperating with Greek law enforcement agencies.

"We are aware of the death of the Scottish woman in Athens. We are in close cooperation with the Greek authorities. Necessary assistance is also being provided to her family in Scotland," the police statement reads.

At present, a comprehensive investigation into the incident is ongoing. Law enforcement agencies are thoroughly examining all possible scenarios.