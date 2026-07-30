New secrets revealed in the death of a British woman found in a suitcase

·183·World
New secrets revealed in the death of a British woman found in a suitcase

The death of a 38-year-old British woman found inside a suitcase in the Greek capital of Athens has triggered an international-level investigation. According to preliminary information, law enforcement agencies report that the deceased woman's phone may have been used in a way that suggests her death was being covered up.

It is reported that the body of 38-year-old Elizabeth Jane Ross from Scotland was found on July 18 at around 13:00 local time in an abandoned building in the Kypseli district of Athens. She was discovered by a homeless man passing by the building on Evelpidon Street, which had been vacant for two years. According to reports, he noticed a foul odor coming from the building and saw a human limb protruding from the suitcase, prompting him to immediately notify the police.

Investigators state that Elizabeth's phone was used even after her identity was published through the media. It is even alleged that short text messages were sent via the phone to make it appear as though she were still alive.

"The phone was used. Messages were sent to create the impression among people that she was still alive. For this reason, we are treating this building as a crime scene," said a representative of the Greek police.

According to preliminary information, by the time the woman's body was found, she had died approximately eight days prior. Following the incident, the local publication Cretalive published two photographs of the deceased.

When law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene, there were no identification documents with the woman, making it impossible to identify her immediately. It was later revealed that she was approximately 163 centimeters tall, wore her reddish hair styled, and was dressed in a T-shirt featuring a French university symbol and black shorts.

A forensic examination is planned for the coming days to determine the cause of death and other important circumstances.

As part of the investigation, Greek law enforcement agencies enlisted the help of Interpol and US investigators. On Monday, Interpol informed the Greek police that DNA test results showed the body belonged to British citizen Elizabeth Jane Ross.

According to information, Elizabeth arrived in Greece from the US via Cyprus on June 29. Investigators are now interviewing individuals she communicated with prior to her death and are attempting to reconstruct her final movements and route.

So far, no one has been identified as a suspect in this case. Scottish police stated that they are aware of the situation and are cooperating with Greek law enforcement agencies.

"We are aware of the death of the Scottish woman in Athens. We are in close cooperation with the Greek authorities. Necessary assistance is also being provided to her family in Scotland," the police statement reads.

At present, a comprehensive investigation into the incident is ongoing. Law enforcement agencies are thoroughly examining all possible scenarios.

Elizabeth Jane RossAthensScotlandKypseliCretalive
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