Smallest.ai raises 13 million dollars to develop voice AI

·32·Technology
Smallest.ai raises 13 million dollars to develop voice AI

Despite AI agents being actively used in customer service and other fields, most users immediately notice they are talking to a robot. According to TechCrunch, Smallest.ai, a startup founded in late 2024, has raised 13 million dollars to solve this problem and bring voice communication to a level indistinguishable from human speech. This funding brings the company's total investment to over 21 million dollars. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Currently, most large language models (LLMs) work by accepting a full text prompt and then returning a response. While this delay is unnoticeable in text chats, even the shortest pause feels unnatural in voice communication. Sudarshan Kamath, founder and CEO of Smallest.ai, explains that humans listen, think, and speak simultaneously during conversation. The startup is focused on creating a special small voice model that replicates precisely this natural process.

Real-time intelligence layer

The technology being developed by the startup acts as a real-time intelligence layer. This enables natural conversations with customers on specific topics with nearly zero response latency. If the model encounters a complex topic outside its limited knowledge base, it puts the customer on hold briefly to investigate the issue, just like a real human, and consults a more complex large base model.

According to Sudarshan Kamath, in the future all AI agents will rely on two types of models: a small voice model for real-time communication and an "offline" LLM called upon when complex problems need to be solved. Unlike large base models, Smallest.ai pays special attention to voice-specific nuances such as understanding various accents, supporting dozens of languages, and working perfectly even in noisy environments.

Funding stage and future plans

According to ixbt.com and TechCrunch, Smallest.ai has successfully closed its 13 million dollar Series A funding round. This funding round was led by Seligman Ventures, with contributions from Sierra Ventures and 3one4 Capital as well. The newly attracted funds will serve to further expand the startup's technological capabilities.

Today, the startup's clients include major companies operating in the voice communication sector such as RingCentral and Truecaller. Kamath notes that any company providing customer support services, including new entrants like Sierra and Decagon, are potential partners that could use this technology in the future.

Artificial IntelligenceSmallest.aiVoice TechnologyStartupTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

CERN is testing a neutrino detector prototype at 300 thousand voltsCERN is testing a neutrino detector prototype at 300 thousand voltsToday, 22:29AI Industry Discusses Slowing Down the PaceAI Industry Discusses Slowing Down the PaceToday, 22:22Il-114-300 Aircraft Undergoes Extreme Heat Testing in UzbekistanIl-114-300 Aircraft Undergoes Extreme Heat Testing in UzbekistanToday, 22:00Snapchat Will No Longer Reward AI-Generated VideosSnapchat Will No Longer Reward AI-Generated VideosToday, 21:58Apple May Introduce Paid Subscription for Siri AI FeaturesApple May Introduce Paid Subscription for Siri AI FeaturesToday, 21:27Japan's ispace Chooses H3 Rocket Over Falcon 9Japan's ispace Chooses H3 Rocket Over Falcon 9Today, 21:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free