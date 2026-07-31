Football Revolution: FIFA Plans to Expand World Cup to 64 Teams

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Football Revolution: FIFA Plans to Expand World Cup to 64 Teams

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is preparing for one of the biggest reforms in history. The organization has announced an official tender to explore the possibility of increasing the number of participants to 64 in the final stage of the centenary World Cup in 2030. The Press Association reported this.

According to the source, FIFA plans to involve a special agency to independently evaluate the idea of further expanding the World Cup format. This is not just a theoretical idea, but a project with specific deadlines.

Zamin.uz analyzes and presents the details of this historic change and its potential impact on the football world.

Analysis Ready by September 11: Concrete Plans

According to official documents, FIFA has accelerated the tender process:

  • Application deadline: until August 7;

  • Final decision on the tender: August 14 will be made on;

  • Deadline for submission of the analytical report by the independent agency: September 11is set for.

This indicates that FIFA leadership wants to have the necessary data to make a concrete strategic decision on this issue as early as this autumn.

Infantino and Domínguez: Who is Behind the Project?

Recall that FIFA President Gianni Infantino had previously openly stated that the issue of expanding the World Cup to 64 teams would be put on the agenda and discussed.

This ambitious initiative was initially put forward by CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez. He proposed celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup in football history — in 2030 — in this very way, with an unprecedentedly expanded and globalized format. Such a format drastically increases the chances of many smaller national teams around the world (including the Uzbekistan national football team) to qualify for the tournament.

Astronomical Figures: How Will the Format Change?

According to USA Today, if this project is implemented, the number of matches at the World Cup will reach unimaginable levels.

According to the existing plan:

  1. Number of teams: Increases from 48 in 2026 to 64 in 2030.

  2. Number of matches: Instead of 104 matches in 2026, in 2030 128 games will be played!

New format: National teams will be divided into 16 groups of 4. The top two teams from each group will advance to the playoff stage (Round of 32). Most importantly, FIFA plans not to increase the number of matches for each team: finalists will play up to three matches in the group stage and five in the playoffs (8 in total), writes USA Today. This is an important factor to ensure players' health is not negatively affected.

Evolution of the World Cup Format

Indicator

2022 (Qatar)

2026 (USA/Canada/Mexico)

2030 (Estimated Project)

Number of teams

32

48

64

Total matches

64

104

128

Number of groups

8 (of 4)

12 (of 4)

16 (of 4)

Winner's matches

7

8

8

Conclusion and Analysis: Historic Opportunity or Decline in Quality?

The idea of expanding the World Cup to 64 teams evokes mixed reactions in the football world. On one hand, this creates a historic opportunity for smaller countries (including the Uzbekistan national team) to qualify for the tournament and showcase themselves. This aligns with FIFA's mission to globalize football and skyrockets commercial revenues for the organization.

On the other hand, critics worry that an excessive increase in the number of participants in the competition could lead to a drop in the standard of play and a decrease in fan interest. The infrastructure required to host 128 matches may only be available to very wealthy and large countries.

FIFA's involvement of an independent agency reflects its desire to scientifically and economically substantiate these two perspectives and make the most optimal decision for the 2030 anniversary championship. If the project is approved, in 2030 we will witness the most sensational revolution in football history.

Share this important football news with your friends and football fans! Many need to know about this new twist in WC 2030.

Do you think it's right for 64 teams to play in the World Cup? How will this affect the tournament's standard? Leave your opinion in the comments!

FIFAGianni InfantinoAlejandro DomínguezCONMEBOLUzbekistan
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