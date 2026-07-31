Historic Triumph: Visually Impaired Uzbek Chess Player Crowned World Champion!

·68·Sport
Historic Triumph: Visually Impaired Uzbek Chess Player Crowned World Champion!

The prestigious 4th IBSA World Chess Championship for blind and visually impaired players has concluded in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia. Skillful chess player Ahadjon Kimsanboyev, defending Uzbekistan's honor, delivered a sensational performance to earn the title of the planet's strongest chess player. This was officially reported by the Uz Chess Federation.

Triumph of Resilience and Skill: Kimsanboyev's Journey in Sofia

Throughout the tournament, Kimsanboyev stood out with his high intellectual potential, iron will, and stable playing style. In the most intense and decisive matches, maintaining composure, he secured confident victories over his opponents. Each of his moves was not only tactically sound but also a true expression of mental endurance.

The Road to Gold: A Chain of Successes

This historic victory is no accident. Ahadjon Kimsanboyev has been showing steady growth in recent years. To recap, he won a proud silver medal at the World Championship in early 2024 and a bronze medal at the Asian Championship the same year. In this championship, he finally claimed his dream gold medal, bringing his chain of successes to the highest peak.

4th IBSA World Championship and Kimsanboyev Statistics

Indicator

Details

Tournament

4th IBSA World Championship (Blind and Visually Impaired)

Location

Sofia, Bulgaria

Protagonist

Ahadjon Kimsanboyev (Uzbekistan)

Achieved Title

World Champion (Gold Medal)

Previous Achievements (2024)

World Championship (Silver), Asian Championship (Bronze)

Source

Uz Chess Federation

Conclusion and Analysis: A Symbol of National Pride and Willpower

This success by Ahadjon Kimsanboyev is not only his personal triumph but also testifies to the high potential of the entire Uzbek chess school, particularly athletes with disabilities, on the international stage. His willpower and aspiration for victory serve as a source of inspiration for thousands of people. This victory in Uzbekistan is a practical result of ongoing reforms to popularize chess and support athletes.

Share this important sports news with your friends and chess enthusiasts! Many of our compatriots should know about this historic global victory.

In your opinion, how will this success by Ahadjon Kimsanboyev in Uzbekistan impact the development of parasports? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Ahadjon KimsanboyevUzbekistanSofiaBulgariaIBSA
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