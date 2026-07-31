SpaceX Will Not Remove xAI Data Center Turbines Until 2027

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has extended the deadline for the complete removal of unauthorized gas turbines powering the xAI data center near Memphis until July 2027. This decision is explained by a phased transition to a permanent 1.2 gigawatt natural gas power plant, although this situation continues to draw criticism from environmental organizations and local residents, according to Techcrunch.com. reports .

According to TechCrunch, 69 gas turbines are currently used to power the data centers known as Colossus, with most operating continuously for months. However, the NAACP and the Southern Environmental Law Center had previously sued xAI over the use of these unauthorized turbines.

Environmental Concerns and Legal Disputes

Located in the southern part of Mississippi near the Tennessee border, this area is considered one of the most polluted regions in the U.S. It has been found that the gas turbines used by xAI have the potential to emit over 2,000 tons of smog-forming nitrogen oxides (NOx) annually.

SpaceX representatives argue that the existing turbines can be operated without permits because they remain on the trailers used to transport them. Nevertheless, federal regulations stipulate that regardless of size and intended use, appropriate permits are required for such turbines.

Future Plans and New Plant

Last month, the Department of Justice supported SpaceX in this case, emphasizing that the unauthorized turbines are a matter of "national, economic, and energy security." Additionally, SpaceX, which acquired xAI in February, stated in its IPO filings that it plans to purchase $2.8 billion worth of gas turbines for its data centers over the next three years.

According to permit documents issued by the state of Mississippi, the new power plant under construction will consist of 41 gas turbines ranging from 16.48 megavats to 50 megawatts. Experts believe these devices differ from the 69 turbines currently in use, and the new park may be intended for another unannounced project.