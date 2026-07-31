WhatsApp is testing a special folder for large company messages

Meta-owned messenger WhatsApp has started working on a separate folder for messages from large companies in order to organize users' main chat lists. According to TechCrunch, this new feature will allow automatically moving messages from major business representatives such as banks or airlines into a special section named "Offers & Updates", which helps keep daily communication organized. Techcrunch.com reports this.

Meta notes that users' personal and group chats frequently get mixed up due to various commercial messages and notifications. During the new testing process, messages will be automatically moved to the new folder after a certain time, up to 24 hours. The company is testing different durations to determine the most optimal time interval.

Benefits and settings of the new feature

This new feature will allow users to remove information such as discount codes or delivery updates from the main feed. As a result, the main chats window will become less cluttered, preventing personal communications from getting lost. For businesses, this ensures that their messages appear in a specific folder rather than getting lost among all chats.

If users want messages to remain in the general feed on time, they can disable this setting. However, they will not be able to manually control when the messages are automatically moved. At this stage, testing has begun only with selected partners via the WhatsApp Business API, and coverage will be expanded in the future based on the results of observations.

Small businesses and previous limitations

Currently, small businesses and individual accounts using the WhatsApp Business application are exempt from this feature. Nevertheless, the possibility of routing small business messages to this new folder in the future may be considered. In recent years, WhatsApp has taken a number of steps to reduce spam messages.

Specifically, in 2024 users were given the opportunity to opt out of brand marketing messages, and last year limits were established on the number of broadcast messages sent by businesses. In October 2025, the volume of messages that can be sent without receiving a response from the user was further reduced.

Financial indicators and AI services

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated in his second-quarter financial report that other revenue from the family of apps exceeded 1 billion dollars, with the main part coming from paid messages and subscriptions via WhatsApp. Additionally, more than 1 million businesses are already using WhatsApp AI agents, which were rolled out worldwide in June.

Zukerberg highlighted positive results from AI agents in customer support and driving sales using the example of Brazilian car rental company Movida. With over 3 billion users, it is crucial for this messenger platform to maintain a balance between personal and business messages to prevent them from turning into AI and advertising spam.