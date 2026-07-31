Good news from Baku: Muxlisa Masharipova is World Champion!

The U-17 Wrestling World Championship in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, has entered its heat. The bouts on July 30 turned into a real celebration for the Uzbekistan national team. Thanks to the high skill and perseverance shown by our talented wrestler Muxlisa Masharipova, another gold medal was added to the delegation of Uzbekistan. This victory is a practical result of reforms in our country to support young athletes and develop para-sports.

Zamin.uz presents the details of Muxlisa's triumph and the important matches of the coming day.

Intensity in the final: German opponent defeated

Defending the honor of our country in the -43 kg weight category, Muxlisa Masharipova demonstrated a stable and confident performance throughout the competition. She was opposed by Finya Strauch from Germany in the decisive final match.

The meeting was very intense and rich in tactical struggles. However, Muxlisa managed to outperform her opponent due to her willpower, iron discipline, and precise execution of the coaches' instructions. Securing a confident victory, Masharipova climbed to the highest step of the podium and earned the title of World Champion.

July 31: The fight continues, opportunity for bronze

The triumphant march for the Uzbekistan team has not stopped. Today, on July 31, a number of our other athletes will step onto the mat.

Five of our freestyle wrestlers will start fighting for a World Championship medal in the qualifying rounds. The focus of our fans will also be on the women's events. Sabrina Abduraimova (-53 kg) will participate in the repechage bout for the bronze medal.

Repechage schedule for the bronze medal:

Weight category Uzbekistan athlete Opponents (Qualified) -53 kg Sabrina Abduraimova Madalina Pavel (Romania) / Valeriya Stancheva (Bulgaria)

U-17 World Championship: Uzbekistan's current results

Date Athlete Weight Result July 30 Muxlisa Masharipova -43 kg Gold (World Champion) July 31 Sabrina Abduraimova -53 kg Repechage for bronze (upcoming) July 31 5 freestyle wrestlers Various Qualifying matches (upcoming)

Conclusion and Analysis: Triumph of Responsibility and Perseverance

Muxlisa Masharipova's victory in Baku once again proved the high potential of the Uzbek wrestling school, especially women's wrestling, in the international arena. Her willpower and aspiration for victory will serve as a huge source of inspiration for thousands of young athletes, especially youth with disabilities. This victory is a direct result of the high attention paid by our state to sports, youth policy, and social protection. We wish Sabrina Abduraimova and our other wrestlers good luck in their upcoming matches!

Send this important sports news to your friends and wrestling fans! Many of our compatriots should know about this historic worldwide victory and the upcoming important matches.

How do you think this success of Muxlisa Masharipova will affect the development of women's wrestling in Uzbekistan? Leave your opinion in the comments!