Scientists Propose Extinguishing Fire with Liquid Nitrogen Instead of Water

Scientists in the USA have proposed a completely unconventional and unexpected method for combating wildfires. According to Ixbt.com, researchers are testing a special robotic system that operates without water or harmful chemicals. This innovative approach is expected to be an important step in preventing major natural disasters in the future. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This idea was born by chance, and its history dates back to laboratory experiments in 2008. Northeastern University professor Yannis Levendis and his colleagues poured liquid nitrogen onto burning rubber residue at the time. The fact that the fire went out almost instantly surprised the scientists and laid the foundation for many years of scientific research.

Operating Principle of the Revolutionary Technology

The mechanism of action of the new technology differs sharply from traditional fire safety methods. As soon as the liquid nitrogen enters the fire source, it evaporates very quickly, expanding its volume by about tenfold. In doing so, it displaces the oxygen necessary for the fire and immediately cools the flame to sub-zero temperatures.

Experts explain that once the substance completely evaporates, only completely harmless ordinary nitrogen gas remains in the environment. This ensures that it has no negative impact on the surrounding nature and ecology. Unlike traditional chemical fire extinguishing agents, this method is considered completely clean.

Special Robot and Its Capabilities

For practical testing, researchers created a compact robot with a tracked chassis. This smart machine is equipped with cryogenic reservoirs and a liquid nitrogen delivery system, operating in both automated and remote-controlled modes.

The project was implemented in cooperation with engineering faculty students with the financial support of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. At the current stage, the created special robot is not intended to combat massive fires. Its main task is to timely detect and eliminate small pockets in difficult areas that are dangerous for rescuers.

Currently, the system is being tested at a special training ground simulating wildfire conditions characteristic of the western US. In the future, scientists are also considering expanding the technology to create large trucks with cryogenic reservoirs and special fire safety equipment.