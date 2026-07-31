Chess Queen Umida Omonova Climbs Podium at Asian Championship

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Chess Queen Umida Omonova Climbs Podium at Asian Championship

The latest Asian Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship for men and women has concluded in Hong Kong, China. Three young and talented representatives defended the honor of Uzbekistan at this prestigious tournament, which brought together 178 of the strongest chess players from 14 countries. Most joyfully for us, our compatriot Umida Omonova won the bronze medal of the Asian Championship in the blitz event.

Zamin.uz presents an analysis of this success by our "chess queens" and the details of the competition.

Triumph of the Chess Queens: Umida Omonova Wins Asian Blitz Bronze!

Held from July 28 to 30 in Hong Kong (China), this championship is one of the major events in the Asian chess world. In the women's blitz (fast chess) competition, young Uzbek prodigy Umida Omonova demonstrated true grit and supreme skill.

At the end of tense and uncompromising matches, Umida Omonova managed to score 9.5 points. This result secured her honorable 3rd place and earned her the bronze medal at the Asian Championship. This victory testifies to the prestige of the Uzbek chess school and the development of women's chess.

Uncompromising Battles: Afruza Khamdamova in the Top Four, Umida Takes 5th Place in Rapid

The championship was not limited to Umida's bronze alone. Another compatriot participating in the blitz events, Afruza Khamdamova, also played brilliantly. At the end of fierce battles, she finished the tournament in 4th place and came very close to a medal. Afruza's result is a sign of her future great successes.

In addition, Uzbek chess players tested their luck in the rapid chess events. Umida Omonova, who won bronze in blitz, finished the rapid tournament in5th place with 7.5 points. 5th place Finishing in the top five is a high achievement in such a prestigious continental competition.

ChessAsian ChampionshipUmida OmonovaAfruza KhamdamovaBlitz Chess
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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