Why does Marc Cucurella never cut his hair? The reason made many people shed tears

·19.3K·World
Why does Marc Cucurella never cut his hair? The reason made many people shed tears

Spain national team defender Marc Cucurella stands out on the pitch with his long, curly hair. As it turns out, this is not just an ordinary image, but has an emotional reason connected to his family.

The footballer's eldest son, Mateo, has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. The boy's speech is undeveloped, and he cannot communicate like adults. However, Mateo recognizes his father on the pitch precisely through his long hair. For this reason, Cucurella has not cut his hair for years.

The footballer's family did not overcome this trial easily. Along the way of getting the diagnosis and finding a suitable school and specialists, they went through many difficulties. Throughout his career, Marc has always adhered to one principle.

Mark Kukurelya oilasi bilan stadionda kubok oldida suratga tushmoqda.

"First I will find a suitable school for my son, and then I will think about the club," Cucurella said.

According to him, trophies in football will be forgotten one day, but his child's happiness and life are above any championship for him.

Marc and his wife Claudia do not hide their son's diagnosis. Through this, they aim to provide emotional support to other families raising children with autism. For the footballer, the greatest victory is not the championship, but the love and trust of his children.

Marc CucurellaSpainMateoClaudia
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