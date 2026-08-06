Ditto app introduces AI instead of swiping in dating

Gen Z users are trying out AI-based alternative solutions as they are tired of the endless swiping process on traditional dating apps like Tinder and Hinge. Founded by Allen Wang and Eric Liu, who dropped out of UC Berkeley, the Ditto platform specializes in organizing real-life dates for youth without excessive messaging and wasted time, reports TechCrunch. reports .

According to TechCrunch, in recent years disillusionment with dating apps has sharply increased among users in their twenties. To solve this problem faced by their peers, the founders developed a completely new approach. Within the new project, users completely abandon the browsing process and communicate with AI simply via iMessage.

How does AI work?

During the registration process, the Ditto chatbot identifies users' personal data, interests, and dating preferences. Some users even upload photos of their favorite actresses or actors to help the AI understand their taste. The algorithm analyzes not just similar hobbies, but the human character behind these interests.

For example, although a guy who plays outdoor sports and a girl interested in skateboarding look different on the surface, a deep analysis reveals that both are adventure-seeking, unique individuals. As the founder notes, with the right signals, human chemistry can be predicted in advance.

Real date once a week

Every Wednesday at 19:00, the platform provides users with a matching partner, a designated time, and a location. The user's only task is to go to the specified place and chat. Based on feedback collected after the date, the AI continuously improves its matchmaking capabilities.

To date, more than 150,000 people have registered on the Ditto platform, with about 20 percent of them going on real dates. Compared to traditional apps, this metric is considered a high result. Additionally, the app provides information to users about each other in the form of aesthetic collages popular among youth.