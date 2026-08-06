Thunderobot Moves Its 17-Inch Gaming Laptops to an AMD Platform

According to Ixbt.com, Thunderobot has updated its range of 17-inch gaming laptops, moving the devices in the Range 17 series to a modern AMD platform. The new G2A lineup includes four models — Evo, Pro, Max and the completely new Pro 2K. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

One of the main changes is the hardware upgrade. The G2 Evo and G2 Pro models released last year have now moved from 13th-generation Intel Core processors to the AMD Ryzen 7 H255 chip. According to the manufacturer, this transition delivers higher performance in multithreaded tasks and significantly reduces power consumption.

Technical Capabilities and New Models

All devices in the series retain the graphics cards' maximum 115 W TGP for high gaming performance. This ensures that the laptop GPUs operate at full power rather than in a limited mode. For added convenience, Windows 11 Pro is now preinstalled out of the box.

The most notable addition to the new lineup is the Range 17 G2A Pro 2K. Built in the chassis of the standard Pro version, this device offers a more advanced display and greater memory capacity. Specifically, it features a QHD 2560×1440-pixel display supporting 165 G instead of the FHD display with 144 G. The RAM capacity has also doubled to 32 GB DDR5.

Model Differences and Configurations

Each model in the lineup is distinguished by its own hardware configuration. The main versions are distributed as follows:

Evo model: RTX 5050 (8 GB), 16 GB DDR5 RAM and a 17.3-inch IPS FHD 144 G display.

Pro version: equipped with RTX 5060 (8 GB) and 16 GB DDR5 memory.

Max model: includes RTX 5070 (8 GB GDDR7) and 32 GB DDR5 RAM.

Pro 2K version: features an RTX 5060 (8 GB) GPU and 32 GB DDR5 memory.

All laptop versions come with a single 1 TB SSD and the same weight of 2.65 kilograms. The exterior retains the previous design, including aerodynamic lines and the distinctive wing-like lighting system on the rear panel of the lid. Devices from the new series have already gone on sale.