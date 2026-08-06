Rockstar Announces a Special Presentation for GTA VI

Anticipation surrounding GTA VI, one of the most awaited projects in the video game industry, may finally be coming to an end. According to ixbt.com, Rockstar Games has officially announced a special presentation event that will reveal new details about the game. The important announcement has once again captured the attention of millions of gamers because, although several months have passed since the game was unveiled, the studio has still not shown any gameplay footage. Ixbt.com reports .

According to the organizers’ plans, the major presentation will take place on the 27th of this month. The event will be streamed across several major platforms for viewers’ convenience. In particular, the broadcast will also be available on YouTube, although the main focus is being placed on the Netflix platform.

Benefits and Expectations for Netflix Users

The list of platforms selected to broadcast the presentation has sparked interest among both experts and ordinary fans. In particular, viewers of the Netflix streaming service are being offered a unique benefit: they will be able to watch the presentation a full six hours earlier than everyone else. This move is being viewed as one of the company’s new approaches to attracting audiences.

At present, Rockstar Games is withholding official information about what will be shown during the presentation. Nevertheless, millions of gamers and industry analysts around the world are eagerly hoping that the upcoming event will finally showcase live gameplay sequences and the game’s visual capabilities.

Release Date and Platforms