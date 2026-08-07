Vogue World Is Moving to San Francisco: The Tech World at Fashion’s Peak

·47·Technology
Vogue World Is Moving to San Francisco: The Tech World at Fashion’s Peak

The renowned Vogue magazine has announced that it will hold its major Vogue World event in San Francisco next year. The decision is being viewed as another clear sign that tech billionaires and Silicon Valley leaders are becoming key figures in the modern fashion world. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the magazine has always aimed to celebrate cities, and San Francisco is a unique destination. She said the city is a place where diverse communities live in harmony, people appreciate art and creativity, and change is not feared. Particular emphasis was also placed on the city’s history of innovation and its commitment to defending its values.

The Secrets of Fashion and Technology

According to ixbt.com, the announcement was not unexpected. Earlier, rumors circulated that Anna Wintour had held meetings with San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie. Over the past year, Wintour has grown closer to some of the most powerful figures in the tech world. At this year’s Met Gala, for example, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez attended as lead sponsors.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin and Meta head Mark Zuckerberg were also seen at the event. OpenAI, Meta, and Snap each purchased separate tables for $350,000. Although brands such as Apple and TikTok had participated in the past, the scale of this year’s tech presence led some sources to aptly call the Met Gala a “techno-gala.”

The Cultural Recognition of Billionaires

Last year, Vogue featured Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s wife, Lauren Sanchez, on the cover of its magazine. The fashion world saw this not only as recognition of her personal success but also as the official cultural acknowledgment of the entire tech elite. Although Bezos and Sanchez live in Florida and Amazon is headquartered in Seattle, no other city in the world is as closely associated with San Francisco’s tech industry.

The Vogue World event, previously held in major fashion capitals such as New York, London, Paris, and Milan, is now moving to a center of AI and technology. Experts view the move as a shrewd business decision. It will not only support San Francisco’s creative ecosystem but also help the magazine remain relevant and in step with the times.

VogueFashionTechnologySan FranciscoSilicon Valley
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