OpenAI Acquires NextSlide Startup That Creates Presentations

OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence company, has acquired NextSlide, a startup specializing in creating presentations and visual communications. As a result of the acquisition, the startup’s team will begin working directly on the ChatGPT project. This was reported by TechCrunch.com reports it.

According to ixbt.com, the deal was announced to the public somewhat later, although the acquisition process had actually taken place earlier this year. However, both parties preferred to keep the financial terms and details of the deal confidential.

A step toward making visual communication easier

In a message posted on the company’s official website, NextSlide founder Ahmad Beshry highlighted the capabilities of his product. According to him, the startup could turn text prompts, notes, various documents, or research into polished presentations that were ready to use and edit.

The project’s primary goal was to make visual communications more accessible to everyone and help people express their ideas clearly. Ahmad Beshry emphasized that, by joining OpenAI, they would continue this mission and create artificial intelligence products that help people turn their ideas into meaningful work.

An experienced team and plans for the future

It is worth noting that NextSlide founder Ahmad Beshry had previously founded Caper AI, a startup developing smart carts and cashierless shopping systems. The project was successfully acquired by Instacart in 2021.

OpenAI’s recruitment of the NextSlide team will help expand ChatGPT’s capabilities even further. In the future, users are expected to be able to quickly and efficiently create not only text and code with the help of artificial intelligence, but also professional-quality presentations.