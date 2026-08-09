Nvidia RTX Spark N1X Processor Outperforms Rivals in Geekbench Test

·62·Technology
Nvidia RTX Spark N1X Processor Outperforms Rivals in Geekbench Test

According to ixbt.com, Nvidia’s new 20-core platform called the RTX Spark N1X has appeared in the Geekbench 7 test database for the first time and immediately demonstrated high performance. Tested with Windows 11 on ARM and 64 GB of RAM, the system managed to outperform leading AMD and Intel processors. Ixbt.com reports .

According to the data, the new platform is available in two different versions. One has 20 cores, arranged in two clusters with 10 cores each, and operates at a 4.0 GHz base frequency. The integrated GPU in this Blackwell-based version includes 6144 CUDA cores. The second configuration has 18 cores in a 10+8 layout, a 3.9 GHz frequency and graphics with 5120 CUDA cores, while the memory capacity remains the same at 64 GB.

Benchmark Results and Competition

In Geekbench 7 tests, the 20-core Nvidia RTX Spark N1X scored 2570 points in the single-threaded test and 23 126 points in multi-threaded mode. The smaller 18-core version recorded 2541 and 21 776 points, respectively. These figures highlight the platform’s substantial computing power.

In particular, ixbt.com notes that Nvidia’s solution outperformed the 16-core AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395, one of AMD’s most powerful processors for compact Windows systems. On average, the AMD processor scores 2429 points in single-core tests and 20 609 points with all cores loaded. This means the Nvidia N1X was 6 percent faster in single-threaded mode and 12 percent faster in multi-core mode.

Comparison with Intel and Apple

The picture is somewhat different when compared with Intel products. The 16-core Intel Core Ultra X9 388H processor scores 2767 points in the single-core test, putting it 7 percent ahead of Nvidia. However, with all cores active, the Intel model scores 19 304 points, falling nearly 20 percent behind the Nvidia N1X in multi-core performance.

At the same time, Nvidia has clearly not yet caught up with Apple’s ecosystem. The 18-core Apple M5 Max processor averages 3766 points in single-core tests and 35 527 points in multi-core mode in Geekbench 7. As a result, the Nvidia RTX Spark N1X trails these figures by 32 and 35 percent, respectively.

Experts point out that Geekbench primarily evaluates CPU capabilities, so the full potential of the powerful Blackwell graphics component in the Nvidia N1X is not reflected in these tests. Nevertheless, the GPU with 6144 CUDA cores is expected to give the system a significant advantage in AI workloads.

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