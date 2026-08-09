Redmi 17 Launched in Europe: 7500 mAh Battery and 120 Hz Display

·453·Technology
Redmi 17 Launched in Europe: 7500 mAh Battery and 120 Hz Display

Xiaomi has officially started selling its next affordable smartphone, the Redmi 17, on the European market. According to ixbt.com, the new device was initially offered to customers through German retail networks, as well as in Spain and several other countries. The model is not yet equally available in all regions, but Xiaomi is gradually expanding its presence across the European market. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The smartphone’s most notable feature is its high-capacity battery. The manufacturer has equipped the device with a 7500 mAh battery that supports 45 W fast charging. However, accommodating such a large battery has also affected the device’s dimensions.

Specifications and body dimensions

Thanks to its high-capacity battery, the smartphone is 8.8 millimeters thick and weighs 232 grams. According to ixbt.com, the device features a large 6.9-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and durable Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Despite the large screen diagonal, the display resolution is relatively low at just 1600 × 720 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra processor. Notably, this hardware platform does not support modern 5G networks. The base version of the smartphone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of eMMC storage. Buyers can also choose from configurations such as 4/256 GB, 6/128 GB, and 6/256 GB.

Price and storage expansion options

The smartphone supports microSD cards for storage expansion, but its card slot is hybrid. This means users must choose between an additional memory card and a second SIM card. In terms of photography, the main camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor.

The starting price of the Redmi 17 in Europe is €220. Combining an affordable price with an exceptionally long-lasting battery, this gadget is expected to attract buyers in Europe’s budget segment. Xiaomi plans to expand the device’s availability to more markets in the future.

RedmiXiaomiSmartphoneEuropeTechnology
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