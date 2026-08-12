Google Pixel 11 smartphones unveiled

In recent years, Google’s Pixel devices have become primarily a showcase for artificial intelligence capabilities, despite seeing no significant hardware changes. According to ixbt.com, the newly unveiled Pixel 11 series also differs little from its predecessor in design and internals. However, this year’s gadgets come equipped with many more Gemini features that perform various tasks in the background. Techcrunch.com reports this.

With this presentation, Google aims to advance artificial intelligence toward a more autonomous agent. In particular, users in the United States will be able to order products, call a taxi or order coffee using Gemini. The AI can also call businesses on the user’s behalf to reserve a table or schedule appointments.

Expanded capabilities and app integration

Company representatives say users can stop the process at any time or review call transcripts. Within the next few weeks, a number of popular apps will begin working with Gemini. They include Granola, Otter.ai, Wix, OpenBuy, Ticketmaster and many other services.

At the same time, last year’s Magic Cue feature has been enhanced with Gemini, enabling users to search for information across apps and receive recommendations for dinner or entertainment. The Rambler voice recorder announced in May has also now been added to Pixel smartphones.

Camera and everyday-use innovations

The new Pixel lineup also offers other conveniences designed to make everyday life easier. In particular, the device can translate videos, podcasts and voice messages into the required language. The popular Circle to Search feature has also been integrated directly into the camera.

Magic Capture: a feature that selects the best shots from hundreds of frames.

Special features for converting voice communications and sign language into text.

Expanded super zoom of up to 120x for Pro models and up to 30x for the standard Pixel 11.

Special photo filters that change according to the user’s preferences.

Google has also added several artificial intelligence capabilities to the camera. In particular, the Magic Capture feature selects the best shots from hundreds of frames captured between the moment the user presses the button and the end of the recording. The feature automatically crops and sharpens the frames, preparing them for immediate sharing.