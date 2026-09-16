Scientists propose searching for traces of extraterrestrial civilizations on the Moon

Researchers at the SETI Institute have proposed an unusual method for finding traces of extraterrestrial civilization activity: searching for microscopic artificial particles in the soil of Earth's natural satellite. Experts believe that over billions of years, the Moon may have accumulated a unique archive of matter from space. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The idea is detailed in a scientific paper published on the arXiv preprint server and currently under review by the International Journal of Astrobiology. According to ixbt.com, the focus is on technosignatures the size of microbes that could have been created as a result of the cosmic activity or large-scale engineering projects of advanced civilizations.

If such objects survive for billions of years, there is a possibility that some of them could enter the interstellar medium, then the Solar System, and settle on the lunar surface. The authors emphasize that compared to Earth, the Moon is the most convenient place for such research.

Why the Moon was chosen

Unlike our planet, where the atmosphere, liquid water, and active geological processes gradually destroy ancient traces, lunar regolith serves as an ideal environment capable of preserving cosmic matter unchanged for billions of years.

For the first stage of the experiment, scientists propose studying approximately one cubic meter of recent regolith. The collected samples will be analyzed using electron microscopy, materials science techniques, and computer vision systems based on AI capable of identifying unusual structures among natural particles.

Future missions and scientific significance

The emergence of new lunar programs makes such ideas more realistic. In particular, the Artemis and Chang'e programs involve deeper exploration of the lunar surface and the delivery of new samples from various regions of the satellite to Earth.

Even if no artificial particles are found, such an experiment will be of immense value to science. It will help define the limits of the existence of cosmic objects and improve the understanding of how interstellar dust travels across the Galaxy and is preserved in lunar soil.

The main difference between this approach and classic SETI projects lies in the object of the search itself. Scientists are not aiming to find radio signals or signs of existing civilizations, but rather the material traces of technologies left behind by ancient and potentially extinct civilizations.