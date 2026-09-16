Student who fell from 4th floor dies in Tashkent

A student who sustained severe injuries after falling from the fourth floor of a boarding school dormitory in Tashkent has passed away after 10 days of medical treatment. This was reported by Hayot Shamsutdinov, the head of the Information Service of the General Prosecutor's Office.

According to reports, a student named Sh.J. fell from the fourth floor of the dormitory 10 days ago. The severely injured student was hospitalized and treated. However, he passed away on September 15.

It is known that the student had won prize-winning places in republican and international competitions in mathematics and scientific fields.

In particular, earlier this year, the team he participated with in the international tournament of young researchers held in Almaty took first place and won a gold medal. Additionally, the student won a prize place in the Republican Mathematics Tournament named after Saadi Sirojiddinov.

Currently, a pre-investigation check is being conducted by the Almazar district prosecutor's office regarding this incident. All details of the accident are being examined.