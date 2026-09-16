Xiaomi 18 Pro Max secondary screen creates apps using AI

Xiaomi has introduced a new feature in its latest flagship series that fundamentally expands the capabilities of the rear screen. According to ixbt.com, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max owners will now be able to create small apps directly based on their requests with the help of AI. This innovation is recognized as one of the biggest updates in the evolution of secondary screens in the mobile technology market. This is reported by news source.

Personal mini-apps via AI

While rear screens on previous generation devices only served to display wallpapers, notifications, or pre-made widgets, users can now create custom tools based on their needs. As shown in the official teaser, AI-generated mini-apps include an egg timer, a hydration reminder, a work timer, an English language trainer, and recipe recommendation cards.

Created personal tools can be easily pinned to the rear screen and actively used in daily life. This allows the user to independently form a set of functions that suit their habits, rather than being limited to a pre-set list provided by the company.

Evolution and user engagement

This new system is a logical continuation of the concept introduced a year ago with the Xiaomi 17 Pro model. According to official data provided by the company, users have interacted with transition screens and cards more than 4 million times a day over the past period. Additionally, more than 3.5 million new wallpapers have been added daily.

Xiaomi analysts and engineers have taken into account that users' needs for using the secondary screen vary significantly. Therefore, it was decided to transform this auxiliary display in the new generation of devices from a simple information panel into a convenient tool adaptable to almost any small daily task.

Company representatives noted that partnerships with popular content creators have been established to further enrich this functionality. Together with these creators, new and interesting scenarios for using the rear screen are being developed. This step may establish a new trend in the entire smartphone market in the future.