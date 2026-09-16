18-year-old guy tries to break into ATM with an axe in Gulistan

·41·Society
18-year-old guy tries to break into ATM with an axe in Gulistan

In Gulistan district, Sirdaryo region, an 18-year-old guy was detained while trying to break open an ATM using an axe. This was reported by the Internal Affairs Department of Sirdaryo region.

According to the reports, on September 12 at 03:16, an alarm signal was received by the security service monitoring center from an ATM belonging to "Inkassatsiya xizmati" LLC, located on Komillik street in the "Oltin vodiy" neighborhood of Gulistan district.

Based on the signal, a rapid response team of the security service under the Gulistan District Internal Affairs Department was dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a person with a covered face and gloves on his hands was attempting to break the outer part of the ATM using an axe and other tools.

Upon seeing the security personnel, the individual tried to flee the scene. However, he was apprehended by the rapid response team.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the detained person is an 18-year-old citizen born in 2008, residing in Gulistan district.

Currently, investigative actions are being carried out regarding this incident in the established manner.

Sirdaryo regionGulistan districtATM break-inInternal Affairs Department
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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