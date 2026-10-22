Kung-fu master robot smashes car (video)

·57·Technology
Kung-fu master robot smashes car (video)

A robot capable of performing kung-fu moves hit a car and dented its body. There is no need for concern — this is not a case of a robot getting out of control, but rather a video demonstrating its capabilities. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

China's Unitree Robotics has introduced its humanoid robot named H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian, designed for security and emergency response.

The video released by the company shows the robot jumping onto the roof of a car, performing a backflip to the ground, and then striking the car door with punches and kicks, damaging its bodywork. The robot also performed high-altitude jumps, mid-air spins, and other complex acrobatic movements.

The capabilities of the H2-X are not limited to combat actions alone. The presentation video also includes scenes such as the robot confronting an armed attacker and helping lift the front of a car after an accident to rescue a trapped person. However, these scenes are part of the promotional video, and it has not yet been confirmed whether the robot can act independently in such situations.

According to the company, the robot can operate for up to eight hours in a standing position on a single charge. This figure does not imply the duration of continuously performing kung-fu moves.

The price and release date of the H2-X have not yet been announced.

Unitree RoboticsH2-X Kung Fu Legend GuardianRoboticsHumanoid robots
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Robots begging for alms appear on the streets of ChinaRobots begging for alms appear on the streets of China12 October 21:50China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)13 September 12:20Swiss scientists create a robotic hand that walks on its fingersSwiss scientists create a robotic hand that walks on its fingers28 September 02:22Online retailer Samokat tests delivery using robot couriersOnline retailer Samokat tests delivery using robot couriers7 July 16:22Honor Starts Pre-orders for Unique Robot Phone: Titanium Robot CameraHonor Starts Pre-orders for Unique Robot Phone: Titanium Robot Camera18 July 13:55BYD to Show Humanoid Robot in August: The Goal Is AmbitiousBYD to Show Humanoid Robot in August: The Goal Is Ambitious5 August 08:09
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 4
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 4
Today's prices for iPhone 18 smartphones updated
Today's prices for iPhone 18 smartphones updated