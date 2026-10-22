Kung-fu master robot smashes car (video)

A robot capable of performing kung-fu moves hit a car and dented its body. There is no need for concern — this is not a case of a robot getting out of control, but rather a video demonstrating its capabilities. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

China's Unitree Robotics has introduced its humanoid robot named H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian, designed for security and emergency response.

The video released by the company shows the robot jumping onto the roof of a car, performing a backflip to the ground, and then striking the car door with punches and kicks, damaging its bodywork. The robot also performed high-altitude jumps, mid-air spins, and other complex acrobatic movements.

The capabilities of the H2-X are not limited to combat actions alone. The presentation video also includes scenes such as the robot confronting an armed attacker and helping lift the front of a car after an accident to rescue a trapped person. However, these scenes are part of the promotional video, and it has not yet been confirmed whether the robot can act independently in such situations.

According to the company, the robot can operate for up to eight hours in a standing position on a single charge. This figure does not imply the duration of continuously performing kung-fu moves.

The price and release date of the H2-X have not yet been announced.