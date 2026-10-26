In China, 20 robots danced together with 120 dancers (video)

On September 22, 2026, at the opening ceremony of the WorldSkills international professional skills competition in Shanghai, China, 20 humanoid robots performed on the same stage with 120 young dancers. This was reported by the official website of the competition.

During the performance, the robots moved in harmony with humans, performing elements of waltz and modern dance. They moved at close range with their dance partners and executed complex movements.

Preparations for the performance, titled "Light of the Future," took several months of training. Motion capture technologies, sensors, and special control systems were used to synchronize the robots' movements with those of the dancers.

According to the organizers, this performance featuring robots and humans aims to demonstrate the harmony between technology and human creativity.