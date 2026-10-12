Robots begging for alms appear on the streets of China

·65·World
Robots begging for alms appear on the streets of China

Humanoid robots begging for alms have appeared on the streets of several Chinese cities. Signs with inscriptions such as "Please pay my electricity bill" and QR codes for online money transfers have been placed in front of them. These unusual sights have raised the question of whether, in the era of the artificial intelligence revolution, even street begging could become an activity performed by robots.

Recently, much has been said about how AI-based programs and robots could take over human jobs. But who would have thought that these technologies could even replace humans who beg on the streets?

According to reports from several media outlets, humanoid robots have recently started engaging in begging as well. This shows that they are infiltrating an area traditionally occupied by humans for a long time.

Robots appear on the streets of Beijing, Chengdu, and Fuzhou

The Hong Kong-based news website HK01 recently reported that humanoid robots begging for alms were spotted in several Chinese cities. Specifically, such robots were observed on the streets of Beijing, Chengdu, and Fuzhou.

The appearance of robots in multiple cities implies that this situation is not accidental or an isolated incident, but rather a preliminary sign of a new trend.

The individuals who placed them on the streets also paid special attention to the posture and appearance of the robots. While some robots were sitting with bowed heads and kneeling, others were seen squatting in front of their "human masters".

Various signs designed to attract people's attention were placed next to them. For instance, help was requested through phrases like "I have no money to charge my phone" and "Please pay my electricity bill." QR codes enabling online money transfers were also provided.

Photos of the robots caused a stir on the internet

A silver robot kneeling on a pedestrian walkway, asking for donations via a QR code.

Photographs of the begging robots quickly spread across the Chinese internet segment this week, sparking widespread discussions. Users were divided into two opposing opinions.

One group of people expressed concern that artificial intelligence is infiltrating almost all spheres of human life. In their view, as a result of technological development, humans may have to compete with robots even in activities previously thought to be exclusively human.

Others looked at this trend with skepticism. They raised the question of whether the robots were actually brought to the streets to beg or if this was simply a staged stunt aimed at catching people's attention.

Thus, a few seemingly ordinary photos sparked heated debates about the role of artificial intelligence in society, its capabilities, and its relationship with humans.

Does it make sense to use expensive robots for begging?

Today, the most advanced humanoid robots available on the market include the G1 and H2 models by Unitree. However, such robots are not cheap. Therefore, using them on the streets for the purpose of begging does not seem very logical from a financial standpoint.

Considering the funds spent on purchasing and operating a robot, making an economic profit from such an activity can be difficult. But if the main goal behind this is to attract people's attention rather than collect money, the situation takes on a completely different turn.

Some have also speculated that these unusual sights might be part of an art project. In their opinion, such installations created using robots could be intended to prompt people to think about the increasingly complex relationship between artificial intelligence and robots.

After all, when technology created by humans begins to mimic human-like actions, it raises many questions not only about technical progress but also about the future of society.

For now, the true purpose of the begging robots appearing on the streets of China is not entirely clear. They could be part of a real social experiment, an art project, or simply a stunt organized to create a stir on the internet. However, this phenomenon shows that debates regarding the role of artificial intelligence in human life will continue for a long time.

Artificial IntelligenceHumanoid RobotsChinaUnitree
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi CEO holds unexpected sparring match with humanoid robotXiaomi CEO holds unexpected sparring match with humanoid robot15 September 15:54Robot Begs in China: Its Request Amazes EveryoneRobot Begs in China: Its Request Amazes Everyone15 August 10:55BYD to Unveil Its Humanoid Robots to the Public for the First TimeBYD to Unveil Its Humanoid Robots to the Public for the First Time7 August 15:12China unveils project for orbital supercomputer with 1080 satellitesChina unveils project for orbital supercomputer with 1080 satellites27 September 16:56US to Establish Special AI Structure and Appoint New AdvisorUS to Establish Special AI Structure and Appoint New Advisor20 September 17:57Huawei to launch new AI chip ahead of schedule to compete with NvidiaHuawei to launch new AI chip ahead of schedule to compete with Nvidia17 September 19:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure