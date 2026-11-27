Another significant step has been taken toward the full automation of hotel services in China: humanoid robots that independently perform laundry and delivery processes have begun working in the country's hotels. Specifically, robots equipped with artificial intelligence developed by ACE Robotics have started providing services during the night shift at hotels in Shanghai.

How is the entire process carried out without human intervention?

Powered by the Mundo artificial intelligence model, these wheeled humanoid robots handle all stages, from collecting dirty linens, towels, and clothes in the hotel to washing them and returning them to the room:

Order reception and collection: Guests place a laundry order via their mobile phones. After that, the robot arrives at the room door and picks up the basket containing the dirty laundry. Washing and drying: The robot goes to the laundry department, independently operates the washing and drying equipment, and manages the entire process. Returning clean items: Once the clothes are washed and dried, the robot delivers the clean items back to the guest's room or a designated location.

Unique features of the technology and the self-learning system

Features Technical capabilities and advantages Mundo AI model Creates a full digital twin of the hotel building, ensuring the robot navigates precisely within the premises Learning from mistakes If an action fails, the system analyzes camera footage and sensor data to make the necessary adjustments to its movements Night shift solution Designed for continuous operation to compensate for labor shortages in hotels during the night Current stage Currently in the final testing phase at hotels in Shanghai, with experts working to improve speed and accuracy

Do you think humanoid robots will be able to completely replace human labor in the hotel and service industries in the coming years?

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