Unitree Robotics: Humanoid robots will be able to work independently like humans in 2-3 years

The world of robotics is on the verge of a massive technological revolution. According to Wang Xingxing, founder of Unitree Robotics, a new era in the development of AI-powered humanoid robots—a "ChatGPT moment" of sorts—will occur within the next two to three years. This means robots will gain the ability to move independently and perform complex tasks in unfamiliar environments, just like humans. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In recent years, the development of human-like robots has become clearly visible. The process, which began with simple walking and dancing, has reached the level of complex kung-fu style movements and initial steps in the service sector today. However, according to ixbt.com, these devices have not yet reached a level of full autonomy.

A new era in robotics

The GPT moment emphasized by Wang Xingxing means that a robot will be able to perform basic tasks through voice commands alone, even when placed in a completely unfamiliar environment, without prior special preparation or programmed scenarios. This technology will take robots out of limited environments and pave the way for them to move freely in the real world.

The current state of robots reminds us of the era of personal computers (PC) 30 years ago. While computers were only interesting to a narrow circle of specialists back then, today robots have moved beyond the level of entertainment toys and become tools for developers to study and improve AI algorithms.

Touching upon the future application areas of robots, the head of Unitree Robotics noted that they will play an important role not only in industry but also in everyday life. Specifically:

As an educational tool in homes to teach children the basics of engineering and AI;

Creating a unique atmosphere in shopping malls and cultural events, and attracting visitors;

Performing high-risk, heavy, and repetitive tasks instead of humans.

In the long term, robots are expected to relieve humanity from heavy physical labor, allowing people to engage in more creative and intellectual tasks. This is expected to create a fundamental shift in the labor market and social life.

For reference, Unitree Robotics is one of the world's leading robotics companies founded in 2016 in Hangzhou, China. The company has gained popularity in the global market with its quadruped robots (robot dogs) and advanced AI-equipped humanoid models.