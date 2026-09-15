Xiaomi CEO holds unexpected sparring match with humanoid robot

·40·Technology
Xiaomi CEO holds unexpected sparring match with humanoid robot

In the world of modern technology, the latest advancements in robotics are attracting serious interest not only from specialists but also from the leaders of major corporations. According to Ixbt.com, Xiaomi Group founder Lei Jun visited Unitree Robotics to personally test the capabilities of the latest generation of humanoid robots. This visit marked a new stage in the interaction between humans and AI-controlled mechanical systems. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

During the visit, Unitree Robotics founder Wang Xingxing personally guided the high-ranking guest and presented the company's developments. A notable event occurred during the presentation: a humanoid robot approached the Xiaomi Skynomad N90 demo machine, looked at it closely, and waved hello. Such autonomous actions demonstrate how much the ability of modern robots to perceive their environment and interact with objects has increased.

Combat tests with robots

The most intense part of the event involved an unexpected physical interaction between a human and a robot. The guest not only witnessed the robots demonstrating martial arts but also decided to hold a small sparring match with one of them. Lei Jun struck the robot, causing the mechanical device to move slightly and take a few steps back.

Nevertheless, the high-tech algorithmic balancing system performed its task perfectly. The robot immediately regained its balance, preventing a fall. Such tests practically confirmed that the physical durability and stability of robotics products are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

It is worth noting that the relationship between the two companies has a long history. Previously, Lei Jun publicly thanked Wang Xingxing for enabling the Shunwei Capital investment fund to invest in the Unitree project five years ago. Today, the fruits of this partnership are clearly visible.

Latest industry news

Currently, Unitree Robotics is actively improving its products. In particular, the company officially introduced the updated G1+ humanoid robot, which features six significant improvements compared to the previous G1 model. Robots of this type have already mastered the skills of fighting, dancing, and performing complex physical movements.

Such dangerous and interesting incidents have been observed in the world of robotics before. For example, during the 2026 World Robot Conference (WRC 2026), a video of ZQGame founder and CEO Zhao Tongyan being knocked to the ground by a T800 robot caused widespread discussion on the internet. All this shows the need to further strengthen safety measures when working with AI and robots in the future.

XiaomiUnitreeRoboticsLei JunTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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