The number of men who married older women in Uzbekistan exceeds 11,000

·91·Uzbekistan
The number of men who married older women in Uzbekistan exceeds 11,000

In 2025, in more than 11,000 marriages in Uzbekistan, the bride was older than the groom. The National Statistics Committee also published the regional breakdown of these marriages.

The highest figure was recorded in Tashkent city. In the capital, 1 809 men married women older than themselves.

The number of such marriages in Khorezm was 1 066. There were 995 in Kashkadarya, 979 in Bukhara, and 967 in Samarkand.

In Tashkent region, 928 such marriages were registered; in Surkhandarya, 850; in the Republic of Karakalpakstan, 772; and in Fergana region, 715. The figure was 509 in Namangan and 486 in Andijan.

At the bottom of the list were Jizzakh with 373 marriages, Navoi with 351, and Syrdarya with 240.

UzbekistanTashkentKhorezmSamarkandKashkadarya
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