DNA Test Exposes 38-Year Secret: Two Babies Were Switched

·59·World
DNA Test Exposes 38-Year Secret: Two Babies Were Switched

A 38-year secret that dramatically changed the lives of two men in North Dakota was uncovered through a DNA test. They were switched at birth in 1988 and sent home with different families. Their families have now sued the hospital for allowing the babies to be switched.

The incident occurred on January 26, 1988, at Unity Medical Center in Grafton. According to the lawsuit, only two babies were born at the hospital that day. Yet, for some reason, they went home with the wrong parents.

A DNA test received as a simple gift revealed the truth

Kyle Bylin had never planned to find his biological family. He randomly chose an at-home DNA test for a Christmas gift exchange.

The test results led him through a genealogy platform to his biological aunt. Her nephew, Jeremy Morrison, was then also tested. The results clearly and conclusively showed that the two men belonged to the same family.

"My whole world was turned upside down at that moment. We could never have imagined that there had been a real birth switch," Bylin said.

Morrison, meanwhile, felt that something was wrong as soon as he saw a photo of Bylin's brother. His appearance was strikingly similar to his own.

In addition, Bylin still had the hospital bracelet that had incorrectly identified him as Kyle Bylin.

The hospital did not preserve the old records

The DNA results completely changed the families' understanding of the lives they had known for the previous two years. Since then, they have faced many difficult questions, emotional reunions and thoughts about what might have happened if things had been different.

Evelyn Newton, who raised Kyle as her own child, said she still considers him her son. However, she said she feels deprived of the life she should have had with her biological son.

"You can't go back and make up for 35 years. First steps, learning to drive, getting married—how can any of that be replaced?" she said.

The hospital is not denying that the babies were switched. However, the administration said no evidence had been found confirming that it or its employees were directly responsible for the life-changing error.

According to the hospital's statement, nearly 40 years have passed, and medical and personnel records that might clarify the incident were not preserved. None of the members of the medical team who admitted the babies at the time still works at the hospital.

"A DNA test cannot erase 38 years of memories"

Old side-by-side photos of two lying babies.

Morrison, meanwhile, has not changed how he feels about the family that raised him. He still considers Elizabeth O'Tul and Terry Morrison his parents.

He said his childhood may not have been perfect, but he was loved, played sports and did well in school.

"I was loved. I played sports. I did well in school. A DNA test cannot take 38 years of memories away from me," Morrison said.

He now lives in Colorado City and works as a welding inspector for a wind energy company. If the babies had not been switched at birth, he might have worked with his biological brother and father on a grain farm in North Dakota.

Meetings with the biological families were emotional

Bylin and Morrison have met their biological parents. They said the meetings were warm, although the situation was naturally somewhat awkward.

The two men have not yet met in person, but they keep in touch by phone. Both families are now trying to adjust to one another through these new relationships.

Bylin said that everyone involved has had to bring people they had never known before into their lives, and that this is not an easy process socially.

Similar cases have been uncovered before

Babies being switched at birth is rare. However, the growing popularity of at-home DNA tests is increasing the chances that such cases will be discovered years later.

In 2024, two women in Norway discovered that they had been switched at birth and sued the government over violations of their human rights. In 2020, two men born in 1942 who believed they had been switched sued a Roman Catholic diocese in the United States.

A DNA analysis conducted in Pennsylvania in 2018 showed that two girls had been switched approximately 75 years earlier. In 2016, the Canadian government also launched an investigation after evidence emerged that two babies had been switched in an Indigenous community in northern Manitoba in 1975.

Modern technology is preventing such mistakes

According to pediatric oncologist Jonathan Marron, who teaches at the Center for Bioethics at Harvard Medical School, such mix-ups should hardly occur today.

Electronic medical records systems may have various shortcomings, but they are an important safeguard for accurately identifying babies and preventing similar mistakes.

Attorney Tim O'Keefe said he had spent a year trying to reach a financial settlement with the hospital, but a lawsuit was filed after those efforts failed. The claim seeks compensation for emotional harm caused by negligence and medical error.

Although Morrison now knows the truth, he understands that the 38 years he lost cannot be brought back.

"I know the truth now, but we are still working on building relationships. This is still an ongoing process," he said.

North DakotaUnity Medical CenterGraftonKyle BylinJeremy Morrison
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

“I Went to Putin Alone”: Sadyr Japarov Reveals Sensational Details“I Went to Putin Alone”: Sadyr Japarov Reveals Sensational DetailsToday, 21:49Will There Be Peace? Lavrov Reveals Negotiations and Russia’s Response MeasuresWill There Be Peace? Lavrov Reveals Negotiations and Russia’s Response MeasuresToday, 21:32511 People in Spain Sought Medical Help After Solar Eclipse511 People in Spain Sought Medical Help After Solar EclipseToday, 21:31Ronaldo Secretly Married: What Is in the Marriage Contract?Ronaldo Secretly Married: What Is in the Marriage Contract?Today, 21:00Unexpected White House Resignation: Why Is Trump’s “Hidden Cardinal” LeavingUnexpected White House Resignation: Why Is Trump’s “Hidden Cardinal” LeavingToday, 19:02Saw it in a dream 7 years ago: Russian sailor wins $1 million!Saw it in a dream 7 years ago: Russian sailor wins $1 million!Today, 18:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts