Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with Chinese representative: What was agreed upon during the negotiations?

Head of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva held a meeting with Zhao Leji, one of the influential political figures of the People's Republic of China — member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

The dialogue aimed at further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries took place in a warm and constructive spirit.

"Interparliamentary and interstate dialogue at a new stage"

Following the negotiations, the Head of the President's Administration made a statement on her official Telegram channel, highlighting the high pace of Uzbekistan-China relations:

"During the conversation, which took place in a warm atmosphere, we discussed the relations between Uzbekistan and China that have been strengthening in recent years as a result of the consistent and effective dialogue between the leaders of our states. Interparliamentary dialogue is also rising to a new stage", — noted Saida Mirziyoyeva.

Transport, trade, education and culture: Priority areas of cooperation

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on practical and investment partnership issues between Tashkent and Beijing:

Strategic projects: High praise was given to the Chinese side's commitment to expanding transport and logistics corridors, increasing mutual trade turnover, and jointly implementing economic initiatives;

Humanitarian ties: Prospects for expanding education, science and cultural exchange programs, as well as implementing joint innovative projects, were reviewed;

Main goal: Saida Mirziyoyeva noted that the two countries have many shared plans ahead, and the primary task now is to implement them gradually and effectively.

At the end of the dialogue, the Head of the President's Administration expressed deep gratitude to Mr. Zhao Leji for the open and meaningful exchange of views.