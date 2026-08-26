35th Anniversary of Independence: President Congratulates Recipients of State Awards

·86·Uzbekistan
35th Anniversary of Independence: President Congratulates Recipients of State Awards

At the «Kuksaroy» residence in Tashkent, a solemn ceremony was held on the eve of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan to present state awards to a group of our compatriots who have made a worthy contribution to the country's development through their dedicated labor and high achievements.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev sincerely congratulated the gathered guests and, through them, our entire people on the greatest and most cherished holiday — the 35th anniversary of independence.

«35 years — a period worth a century in scale and results»

Reviewing the past historical stage, the head of state placed special emphasis on the scale of the reforms implemented:

«35 years is a very short period for history. However, it is no exaggeration to say that the years left behind have become a period worth a century in terms of their scale, achievements, and results. The true author and creator of these colossal changes is our dedicated, hardworking, and noble people!», — the President said.

The true value and power of independence

In his speech, the President specially acknowledged the role in society's life of professionals working in every sphere of the country:

  • Farmers and doctors: The value of independence is vividly demonstrated in the dedicated labor of farmers creating sustenance in the fields, devoted teachers educating children, and medical workers safeguarding human life;

  • Scientists and entrepreneurs: In the contribution of scientists bringing new discoveries to science, entrepreneurs building modern industrial enterprises, and creative builders making the country prosperous;

  • Culture, sports, and public service: In the activities of athletes and artists promoting the glory of the nation to the world, and civil servants delivering the benefits of reforms to every household;

  • Mahalla and guardians of tranquility: In the courage of the elders strengthening harmony among the people, and the military personnel and law enforcement officers guarding the peace of the Motherland day and night.

35th Anniversary of Independence: President Congratulates Recipients of State Awards

«The main result of New Uzbekistan is a citizen who believes in their own strength»

Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that the primary achievement of the country's new stage of development, apart from material indicators, lies in the transformation of public consciousness:

«In a word, the greatest result of New Uzbekistan is the transformed human being, a citizen with firm confidence in their own strength, and a society that deeply feels its involvement in tomorrow!»

At the end of the ceremony, the head of state noted that bold steps are being taken together with the entire people to build New Uzbekistan — where human dignity is exalted, and justice and development are the main criteria — and paid high tribute to the awarded compatriots.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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