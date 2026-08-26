State Labor Inspectorate issues warning regarding “Open Budget”

The State Labor Inspectorate reminded that coercing employees to vote or collect votes in the “Open Budget” processes contradicts labor legislation.

As reported, it is not lawful for an employer or a responsible person to demand that employees vote for a specific project or involve them in collecting votes. Citizens who encounter such situations can contact the short number.

According to Article 51 of the Administrative Responsibility Code, administrative coercion to work carries a fine ranging from 50 to 100 BRV (Basic Calculation Value). This amounts from 20.6 million soums to 41.2 million soums.

If it is revealed that employees are forcibly involved in voting or collecting votes for a project participating in the “Initiative Budget,” this project may be excluded from the process.

In such cases, responsible persons will also be held accountable in the manner established by law.