Fees in state kindergartens to increase starting September 1

Starting September 1 of this year, fees for children in all state preschool educational institutions will increase in Uzbekistan. The new prices are related to the change in the base calculation amount, which is rising from 412,000 soums to 440,000 soums.

In accordance with the Decree "On increasing the amounts of wages, pensions, stipends, and allowances" signed by the President on June 23, 2026, the base calculation amount is set to increase from 412,000 soums to 440,000 soums starting September 1.

Based on this decree, starting July 1, 2026, the amounts of pensions and allowances, as well as child allowances and financial assistance payments provided to families included in the Social Register, were increased by 7 percent.

In addition, starting September 1, the wages of budget organization employees and the amounts of stipends are also expected to rise by 7 percent.

Since the fee amounts in state preschool educational institutions are tied to the base calculation amount, this increase will also affect the payment prices for children raised in state kindergartens.

This means that starting September 1, parents will have to pay more than the current fees for state kindergartens.

The new kindergarten fee prices will be as follows: