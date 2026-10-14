"Samarqand noni" registered as a trademark

The name "Samarqand noni" has been officially registered as a trademark by the state. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan.

According to the information, in February 2025, "Samarqand noni" was also registered as a geographical indication. Now, the legal reinforcement of this name as a trademark serves to recognize the uniqueness of the product and promote it more widely in the market.

Officials noted that this step is of great importance in preserving national gastronomic heritage, enhancing the reputation of local products, and providing them with legal protection. The registration of the name "Samarqand noni" in two statuses also creates opportunities to expand its economic potential.

In accordance with current legislation, the certificate of trademark registration is issued for a period of 10 years. Its validity period can be extended in the established manner.