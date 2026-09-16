"Boysun do'ppisi" registered as a geographical indication by the state

The "Boysun do'ppisi" (Boysun skullcap) has been entered into the state register of geographical indications as a national headwear traditionally made in the Boysun district of Surkhandarya region. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice.

The "Boysun do'ppisi" is an ancient national headwear traditionally sewn in the Boysun region, featuring a round shape and decorated with traditional embroidery styles known as piltado'zi.

Its unique aspects are manifested in the embroidery style, geometric patterns, color harmony, and traditional manufacturing technology. Patterns such as chilxol, chayongul (scorpion flower), qo'chqorshoxi (ram's horn), archa (juniper), and ko'zacha (small pitcher) are used in decorating the skullcaps.

The state registration of the product as a geographical indication provides legal protection for its unique features associated with the Boysun region.

According to the Ministry of Justice, this status serves to ensure the legal protection of the name "Boysun do'ppisi" and preserve its traditional characteristics and manufacturing methods. It also creates a legal basis for promoting Boysun handicraft products in domestic and international markets.