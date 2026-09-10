Attention doctors and pharmacists: New strict requirements for medical personnel

·50·Uzbekistan
Attention doctors and pharmacists: New strict requirements for medical personnel

An important stage of reforms aimed at putting an end to unqualified specialists in the Uzbekistan healthcare system and radically improving the quality of medical care provided to the population is beginning. It is proposed to introduce a system of mandatory state registration of medical and pharmaceutical personnel in the country. Most importantly, any specialist who fails to undergo state registration by the specified deadline will be completely deprived of the right to treat patients and operate in the pharmaceutical field in the future. The Head of State gave a personal instruction that these strict requirements must first of all serve to improve the quality of the sector. Well, when will the voluntary and mandatory registration procedures come into force, what processes await medical personnel, and how will this affect the lives of ordinary patients? At the end of the article, we present to your attention the main intrigue — all the details regarding the stages of introduction of this system and the risk of losing the right to practice in the field.

State registration: From voluntariness to compulsion

New changes in the sector are planned to be implemented in two stages:

  • Voluntary stage starting from 2027: All medical and pharmaceutical personnel will begin to voluntarily undergo state registration (gosregistration) while confirming their qualifications;

  • Full mandatory procedure from 2030: After a transition period lasting for some time, by 2030 registration will become a mandatory condition for every doctor, nurse, and pharmacist in the country;

  • Strict ban on practice: Specialists who have not undergone state registration in the established manner or do not meet the requirements will legally no longer be allowed to engage in medical or pharmaceutical activities.

"These new changes and the requirements being imposed must first of all be aimed at improving the quality of medical services provided to the population and encouraging the labor of qualified personnel," — emphasized the presidential instruction given to those responsible.

Qualification revolution in medicine: A barrier against fake diplomas and misdiagnoses

The new system will ensure the following important changes in the healthcare system:

  • Single electronic register: By forming a state registry, a unified database of all qualified doctors and pharmacists in the country will be created;

  • Patient safety: The practice of employees who do not constantly update their knowledge and skills and lag behind modern standards will be restricted;

  • Pharmaceutical control: The professional knowledge of pharmacy employees will be assessed, preventing incorrect drug recommendations and confusion in drug sales.

Expected radical turn in Uzbekistan's medicine

The most important question that interests many industry professionals and citizens is whether this system will lead to a shortage of personnel or, conversely, bring medicine to a new level. The most important conclusion is that the state-established deadlines of 2027 and 2030 will give industry workers enough time to improve their qualifications and adapt to international standards without rushing. The ultimate goal of this reform is not to punish doctors, but to filter out unprofessional individuals who have accidentally entered the field and to guarantee that the life of every citizen is entrusted only to certified specialists whose knowledge has been proven. By 2030, Uzbekistan's medicine will step into a new professional stage where the status of every doctor is strictly guaranteed by the state.

In your opinion, will the state registration of doctors and pharmacists and the dismissal of unregistered ones be able to improve the quality of treatment in polyclinics and hospitals? Will this innovation be enough to put an end to corruption and unprofessionalism in medicine? Leave your comments and share this analysis of an important healthcare reform with your loved ones and acquaintances working in the medical field!

Соғлиқни сақлашМедициналық реестрМедициналық кадрларТуббиёт реформасиФармацевтикаМаликаМажбурий рўйхатБеморлар хавфсизлиги
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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