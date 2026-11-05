It has been announced when heating will be provided to multi-story buildings in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, the connection of multi-story buildings to the centralized heating system is expected to begin by November 15. This was announced at a press conference held on November 4.

Ahadkhon Isoqjonov, head of the Inspection for Control over the Use of Electric Energy, Petroleum Products, and Gas, stated that the final decision on starting the heating season will be made based on weather conditions in the regions.

Specifically, local administrations (hokimiyats) will issue relevant decisions based on data provided by hydrometeorological centers. Following this, multi-story buildings will be connected to heating networks in stages.

Isoqjonov noted that as part of preparations for the autumn-winter season, the condition of heat supply enterprises was inspected. Mandatory instructions were issued to regions where deficiencies were identified to address them.

Currently, heat supply enterprises in Tashkent city, Samarkand region, and the regions of the Fergana Valley have resolved identified problems and are prepared to launch the centralized system.

Therefore, the heating season in multi-story buildings is expected to begin by November 15. However, the exact timing of when heat will be provided depends on the weather conditions in each specific region and the decisions of the local administrations.