It has been announced when heating will be provided to multi-story buildings in Uzbekistan

·96·Uzbekistan
It has been announced when heating will be provided to multi-story buildings in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, the connection of multi-story buildings to the centralized heating system is expected to begin by November 15. This was announced at a press conference held on November 4.

Ahadkhon Isoqjonov, head of the Inspection for Control over the Use of Electric Energy, Petroleum Products, and Gas, stated that the final decision on starting the heating season will be made based on weather conditions in the regions.

Specifically, local administrations (hokimiyats) will issue relevant decisions based on data provided by hydrometeorological centers. Following this, multi-story buildings will be connected to heating networks in stages.

Isoqjonov noted that as part of preparations for the autumn-winter season, the condition of heat supply enterprises was inspected. Mandatory instructions were issued to regions where deficiencies were identified to address them.

Currently, heat supply enterprises in Tashkent city, Samarkand region, and the regions of the Fergana Valley have resolved identified problems and are prepared to launch the centralized system.

Therefore, the heating season in multi-story buildings is expected to begin by November 15. However, the exact timing of when heat will be provided depends on the weather conditions in each specific region and the decisions of the local administrations.

heating seasonUzenergoinspeksiyaAhadkhon Isoqjonovheat supply
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Will the heating system in Tashkent be turned on in December?Will the heating system in Tashkent be turned on in December?26 October 12:55Important change in gas payments starting tomorrow: Social norm increased to 500 m³Important change in gas payments starting tomorrow: Social norm increased to 500 m³31 October 11:51When will the heating season start in Tashkent?When will the heating season start in Tashkent?8 October 04:348-story "smart" parking: The President got acquainted with the new look of the Kichkirik neighborhood8-story "smart" parking: The President got acquainted with the new look of the Kichkirik neighborhood12 September 14:56Andijan International Airport is being rebuilt: Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects the construction progressAndijan International Airport is being rebuilt: Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects the construction progress23 September 17:01Prices for utility services expected to rise in UzbekistanPrices for utility services expected to rise in Uzbekistan14 October 08:08
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Snowfall expected in Uzbekistan in November
Snowfall expected in Uzbekistan in November
Natural gas limit for the population in Uzbekistan increased 5-fold
Natural gas limit for the population in Uzbekistan increased 5-fold
Heavy rainfall: Which regions should residents be cautious of on November 4–5?
Heavy rainfall: Which regions should residents be cautious of on November 4–5?
Two important changes for drivers come into effect from November 1
Two important changes for drivers come into effect from November 1
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
Temperatures to drop in November: Snowfall possible in Uzbekistan
Temperatures to drop in November: Snowfall possible in Uzbekistan
Weather to change drastically: Regions expecting precipitation announced
Weather to change drastically: Regions expecting precipitation announced