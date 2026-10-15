Three districts of Tashkent city dismissed from their posts at once

·1·Uzbekistan
Three districts of Tashkent city dismissed from their posts at once

Serious personnel changes have been implemented in the administration of Tashkent city districts. The hokims (mayors) of three important and densely populated districts of the capital have been officially released from their occupied positions.

This decision indicates the beginning of large-scale renewals in the capital's district leadership.

List of dismissed district hokims

According to the obtained information, the following district leaders have left their duties:

  • Chilonzor district: Kholkhodjaev Saidqahhor Muhammadkarim oglu — was dismissed from the post of hokim of Chilonzor district;

  • Yashnobod district: Raxmankulov Baxtiyor Tugambayevich — was released from the post of hokim of Yashnobod district;

  • Yangihayot district: Inogamov Khayot Ilyasovich — was removed from the post of hokim of Yangihayot district.

New appointments and expected decisions

Next steps in the capital administration system:

  • Candidates have not been disclosed yet: Official information regarding which officials will be appointed to replace the dismissed leaders has not been provided yet;

  • New appointments are expected soon: Extraordinary sessions of the district councils of people's deputies are expected to be held in the near future, and new hokims will be approved for Chilonzor, Yashnobod, and Yangihayot districts.

Such simultaneous resignations in the capital's districts are explained by the introduction of new requirements aimed at increasing work efficiency in the local governance system and developing the territories.

Tashkent districts personnel changesChilonzor district hokimYashnobod district hokimYangihayot district hokim
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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