Lazizbek Temirov approved as Hokim of Yangikhayot district

A new hokim has been approved for Yangikhayot district, one of Tashkent's youngest and most rapidly developing administrative units. During an extraordinary session of the Yangikhayot District Kengash of People's Deputies, the candidacy of Temirov Lazizbek Pulatovich was unanimously approved.

Until now, he had been working as a leader in economy and poverty reduction in Yashnabad district.

Education and Academic Potential

The newly appointed hokim has a solid academic background in economics and finance:

Year and Place of Birth: Born in 1989 in Fergana district, Fergana region;

Higher Education: In 2012, he graduated from the country's main economic higher education institution — the Tashkent State University of Economics ;

Master's Degree: In 2021, he successfully completed the master's program at this university, deepening his knowledge in state and economic management.

Career Path: From the Economic System to District Leadership

Lazizbek Temirov has gained step-by-step experience in public administration and local executive government systems:

Responsible Positions: Throughout his career, he has worked in various important sectors of finance, economics, and public administration;

Leadership Experience in Yashnabad District: Since 2024, he served as the First Deputy Hokim of Yashnabad District for Finance, Economy and Poverty Reduction — Head of the District Economy and Finance Department;

New Tasks: Now he will lead the implementation of priority programs in Yangikhayot district for attracting new investments, modernizing infrastructure, creating new jobs, and improving the well-being of the population.

At a time when Yangikhayot district stands out with its huge industrial and logistic potential, the arrival of a sectoral economist leader to the management of the area is expected to give a positive impetus to the district's future economic indicators.