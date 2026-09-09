Hot water to be temporarily shut off in Tashkent

·34·Uzbekistan
Hot water to be temporarily shut off in Tashkent

Scheduled maintenance work on heating networks and boiler houses will be carried out in Tashkent during September and October. Because of this, hot water supply will be temporarily suspended in some areas for up to 5 days. This was reported by "Veolia Energy Tashkent".

It is noted that these works are being carried out in preparation for the 2026–2027 autumn-winter heating season, testing the heating networks, and ensuring stable service to the population during the cold days.

Scheduled shutdowns will be carried out in stages at Heating Centers (HC) No. 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 under the management of "Tashkent Heating Center" LLC, Tashkent CHPP belonging to JSC "Tashkent CHPP", as well as HC No. 2 under "Veolia Energy Tashkent" LLC, and the "Sanoatenergo" and "Vodnik" boiler houses.

Interruptions in the hot water supply will be carried out in turn for periods of 5 days.

September 14–18 — HC-2, HC-7, Tashkent CHPP

  • Mirzo Ulugbek district: "Avaykhon", "Yangi Avaykhon", "Minglola", "Alisher Navoi", "Yangi Uzbekistan", "Shukur Burkhonov", "Gulsanam", "Sultoniya", "Chimyon", "Shortepa", "Bahor", "Katta Yalangoch ota", "Shalola", "Kamolot", "Yangi Kamolot", "Feruza" MFAs.

  • Yashnabad district: "O‘rtamasjid", "Uysozlar", "Xosiyatli", "Barkamol", "Beshariq", "Asalobod", "Fazogir", "Aviasozlar", "Yashnobod", "Tarnovboshi", "Yanginur", "Donishmand", "Iltifot", "Parvoz", "Dilbog‘", "Birlashgan", "Navro‘zobod", "Qadriyat", "Alimkent", "Maxmur", "Tong", "Vatandosh", "Al-Buxoriy", "Mohinur", "Tuzel", "Amir Temur", "Cho‘lpon", "To‘ytepa" MFAs.

  • Yakkasaray district: "Armug‘on", "Qushbegi", "Boshliq", "Dilbuloq", "Muhandislar", "Yakkasaroy", "To‘qimachi", "Meros", "Rakat", "Shohjahon", "Belariq", "Rakatboshi", "Tepa", "Konstitutsiya", "Yunus Rajabiy", "Bog‘saroy", "Hamid Sulaymonov" MFAs.

  • Mirobod district: "Mirobod", "Yangi Mirobod", "Baynalminal", "Salar", "Abdulla Avloniy", "Lolazor", "Movarounnahr", "Ming o‘rik", "Farovon", "At-Termiziy", "Afrosiyob", "Sharof Rashidov" MFAs.

  • Chilonzor district: "Katta Do‘mbirabod", "Gavhar", "Do‘mbirabod", "Katta Chilonzor-1, 2, 3", "Novza", "Chilonzor", "Charx Kamolon-2, 3", "Ko‘rkam", "Lutfiy" (partially), "Botirma" (partially), "Zarqo‘rg‘on" (partially) MFAs.

  • Shaykhontohur district: "Katta Oqtepa", "Olim Khojayev", "Charxnovza" MFAs.

  • Sergeli district: "Uchuvchilar" and "Oltinvodiy" MFAs.

September 21–25 — HC-1, HC-3

  • Mirzo Ulugbek district: "Bo‘z", "Lashkarbegi", "Bog‘imaydon", "Darxon", "Habib Abdullayev", "Turon", "Navnihol", "Alpomish", "Shahriobod", "Yangi Olmachi", "Oqqo‘rg‘on", "Mustaqillik", "Buyuk Ipak Yo‘li", "Podshobog‘", "Elobod", "Hamid Olimjon", "Mirzakalon Ismoiliy", "Sayram", "Oliyhimmat", "Olimlar", "Oydin" MFAs.

  • Yashnabad district: "Boyqo‘rg‘on", "Semurg‘", "Mashinasozlar", "Istiqlol", "Do‘stobod" MFAs.

  • Yunusabad district: "Obod" and "Posira" MFAs.

  • Shaykhontohur district: "Sarxumdon", "Gulobod", "Obinazir", "Bog‘ko‘cha", "Ilg‘or", "Zafarobod", "Bo‘ston", "Tinchlik", "Chorsu", "Qoratosh", "Chaqar", "Yangi Kamolon", "Kamolon Darvoza", "Kamolon", "Hadra", "Gulbozor", "O‘rda", "Shayxontohur" MFAs.

  • Olmazor district: "Chustiy", "Quyosh", "Orzu", "Allon", "Ziyo", "Bo‘stonobod", "Istiqbol" (partially), "Universitet" (partially) MFAs.

  • Chilonzor district: "Beshyog‘och" and "Katta Olmazor" MFAs.

September 28 – October 2 — HC-4

  • Yunusabad district: "Turkiston", "Qo‘shchinor", "G‘ayratiy", "Xusniobod", "Adolat", "Billur", "Astrobod", "Sobirobod", "Uch Qahramon", "Nurmakon", "Mingchinor", "Bog‘ishamol", "Bog‘iyeram", "Halqabog‘", "Muruvvat", "Ahmad Donish", "Uzbekistan Independence", "Yunus Ota", "Yangibog‘", "Ahilobod", "Sevinch", "Yurtobod", "Uvaysiy", "Shoshtepa", "Mehnatobod", "Begubor", "Qadrdon", "Akbarobod", "Yunusobod", "Shahriston", "Otchopar-1", "Minor", "Iftixor", "Usta-Shirin", "Xiyobontepa", "Bo‘zsuv", "Yangitarnov", "Shayx-Shivli", "Mirzo-Ulug‘bek", "Matonat", "Buyuk Turon", "Qashg‘ar" MFAs.

  • Olmazor district: "Sebzor", "Yangi Sebzor", "Yuqori Sebzor", "Chiltug‘on", "Xonchorbog‘", "Miskin", "Taraqqiyot", "Qorasaroy", "Guruch ariq", "Qichqiriq", "G‘ani A’zamov", "Zamondosh", "Chimboy", "Oltinsoy", "Islomota", "Gulsaroy", "Chuqursoy", "Yangi Toshkent", "Istiqbol" (partially), "Shodiyona", "Universitet" (partially), "Ziyokor", "Mirzo G‘olib", "Tabassum", "Tepago‘zar", "G‘alaba", "Umid", "Shon-shuhrat", "Mustaqillik", "Yoshlik", "Chamanbog‘", "Olimpiya", "Jiydali", "Beruniy", "Xislat", "Shifokorlar", "Chig‘atoy Oqtepa", "Beltepa", "Yangi Beltepa", "Shodlik", "Ibn Sino", "Katta Jarariq", "Yangi Jarariq" MFAs.

  • Shaykhontohur district: "Jangoh", "Ko‘h Ota", "Labzak" MFAs.

October 5–9 — HC-6, HC-8, Vodnik, Sanoatenergo

  • Mirobod district: "Baratxo‘ja", "Parvona", "Chinor", "Yuksalish", "Yangi Qo‘yliq", "Tolariq", "Ziyo nur", "Bilimdon", "Fayzobod", "Sariqo‘l", "Qorasuv", "Oltinko‘l", "Furqat", "Abdurauf Fitrat" MFAs.

  • Yashnabad district: "Katta Qo‘yliq", "Mumtoz", "O‘rtamasjid", "Uysozlar", "Xosiyatli", "Barkamol", "Beshariq", "Asalobod", "Fazogir", "Aviasozlar", "Yashnobod", "Tarnovboshi", "Yanginur", "Donishmand", "Iltifot", "Parvoz", "Dilbog‘", "Birlashgan", "Navro‘zobod", "Qadriyat", "Alimkent", "Maxmur", "Tong", "Vatandosh", "Al-Buxoriy", "Mohinur", "Tuzel", "Amir Temur" MFAs.

  • Sergeli district: "O‘zgarish", "Habibiy", "Mehrigiyo", "Madadkor", "Ziynat", "Yangi Sergeli", "Sohibkor", "Sofdil", "Nilufar", "Ittifoq", "Nurhayot", "Saxovat", "Qipchoq", "Xalqobod", "Madaniyat", "Birdamlik", "Shukrona", "Qo‘shqo‘rg‘on", "Quruvchilar", "Farog‘atli" MFAs.

  • Yangihayot district: "Mash’al", "Navqiron", "Al-Farg‘oniy", "Viqor", "Yo‘ldosh", "Chorbog‘", "Zarbdor", "Do‘stlik", "Charog‘on", "Yorqinhayot", "Xushnud" MFAs.

  • Bektemir district: "Zilola", "Rohat", "Mirishkor", "Iqbol" MFAs.

October 12–16 — HC-5

  • Chilonzor district: "Al-Xorazmiy", "Bek to‘pi", "Guliston", "Bahoriston", "Sharaf", "Sharq", "Sharq tongi", "Xayrobod", "Yakkatut", "Xirmontepa", "Katta Xirmontepa", "Kichik Xirmontepa", "Shuhrat", "Mehrjon", "Mevazor", "Bo‘rijar", "Botirma" (partially), "Fidokor", "Zarqo‘rg‘on" (partially), "Katta Navbahor", "Navbahor", "Ko‘tarma", "Qatortol", "Cho‘pon ota", "Nafosat", "Diyor", "Xalqlar do‘stligi", "Dilobod", "Beshchinor", "Lutfiy" (partially), "Yakkabog‘" MFAs.

  • Uchtepa district: "Guzar", "Qo‘rg‘ontepa", "Xuroson", "Zargarlik", "Ko‘hna Cho‘pon-Ota", "Bog‘iston", "Bog‘obod", "Birlik", "Nayman", "Farhod", "Tinchlikobod", "Vatan", "Vatanparvar", "Hamdo‘st", "Nurobod", "Shirin", "Diydor", "Alixon To‘ra Sog‘uniy", "Diyorobod", "Yangi yo‘l", "Foziltepa", "Zulfizor", "Xurshid", "Ko‘rkamobod", "Quyi Darxon" MFAs.

Also, due to repair work being carried out in some local boiler houses, there will be short-term temporary interruptions in the hot water supply.

Scheduled interruptions by local boiler houses:

September 7–9

  • Mirzo Ulugbek district, "Uyg‘onish" MFA: buildings 29, 30, 31, 32, 37, 38a, 38b, 44, 12; Preschool Educational Organization (PEO) No. 512, No. 80.

  • Shaykhontohur district, "Samarqand Darvoza" MFA: building 1.

  • Yashnabad district, "Movarounnahr" MFA: buildings 2, 2/1, 2/2, 4, 4/1, 6, 6/1, 6/2, 8.

September 8–9

  • Mirzo Ulugbek district, "Ulug‘bek" MFA: buildings 14a, 14b, 16, 21; PEO No. 219, No. 223, school No. 54.

September 9–11

  • Shaykhontohur district, "Samarqand Darvoza" MFA: building 5.

September 10

  • Mirzo Ulugbek district, "Darxon" MFA: buildings 44, 44a, 43a, 37, 35, 43.

September 14–16

  • Shaykhontohur district, "Samarqand Darvoza" MFA: building 1.

  • Yashnabad district, "Yangi Nur" MFA: family polyclinic No. 28; PEO No. 517, No. 457; buildings 1, 2, 3, 4, 33, 33/1, 4, 5, 70/1, 70/2, 70/3, 28, 8, 7, 30, 31, 32, 33, 68/1.

September 14–18

  • Mirzo Ulugbek district, "Uyg‘onish" MFA: buildings 2, 3, 4/1, 4/2, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18.

  • Bektemir district, "Husayn Boyqaro" MFA: buildings 36, 38, 40, 42, 44, 46, 48, 111, 123, 127, 129, 131, 133, 135; PEO No. 573, No. 582.

Also: buildings 2, 3, 4, 6a, 7, 8, 29, 33, 34, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 68, 71, 72, 73, 74, 77; PEO No. 571, No. 572, Children's Sports School No. 36.

Buildings 72, 78.

September 16–18

  • Shaykhontohur district, "Samarqand Darvoza" MFA: building 2.

September 17–18

  • Mirzo Ulugbek district, "Ulug‘bek" MFA: buildings 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 4/1, 1a, 2a, 3a, 30a, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46.

September 21–22

  • Shaykhontohur district, "Cho‘pon ota" MFA: buildings 17, 19, 21, 23, 118.

September 21–23

  • Mirzo Ulugbek district, "M. Ashrafiy" MFA: buildings 22/1, 22/2, 22/3, 22/4.

September 21–25

  • Mirzo Ulugbek district, "Ahillik" MFA: buildings 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59; PEO No. 375.

  • Bektemir district, "Oltintopgan" MFA: buildings 19a, 19b, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60; PEO No. 570.

September 22

  • Mirzo Ulugbek district, "Humoyun" MFA: buildings 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 74, 75; buildings 1, 3, 4; buildings 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7; buildings 8, 8a.

September 23

  • Mirzo Ulugbek district, "Traktorsozlar" MFA: buildings 1a, 2a, 3a, 30a, 35, 36, 43, 44, 45, 46; PEO No. 2.

Also, buildings 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42.

September 23–24

  • Shaykhontohur district, "O‘qchi" MFA: building 27.

September 24–25

  • Shaykhontohur district, "M. Ashrafiy" MFA: building 89.

September 28 – October 2

  • Mirzo Ulugbek district, "Azamat" MFA: buildings 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 52, 52a; PEO No. 14.

  • Shaykhontohur district, "Fidoyilar" MFA: buildings 25, 27, 8a, 8v, 42, 43, 12, 13, 14.

"Jangoh", "Ko‘h Ota", "Labzak" MFAs; 1st building of the court, 1st building of the SES.

September 28–29

  • Shaykhontohur district, "O‘qchi" MFA: building 33.

September 30 – October 1

  • Shaykhontohur district, "Olmazor" MFA: building 37.

September 30

  • Mirzo Ulugbek district, "Lashkarbegi" MFA: buildings 13, 16.

October 5–6

  • Shaykhontohur district, "Olmazor" MFA: building 39.

October 5–9

  • Mirzo Ulugbek district, "Besh Kapa" MFA: buildings 419, 421, 421a, 421b, 427a, 427b, 427v.

  • Uchtepa district, "Paxtakor" MFA: buildings 5, 6; school No. 81, PEO No. 396; other facilities No. 7; Children's Infectious Diseases Hospital.

October 7–8

  • Shaykhontohur district, "O‘qchi" MFA: building 29.

October 7–9

  • Mirobod district, "Mirobod" MFA: building 32, blocks 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 9.

October 12–14

  • Yashnabad district, "M. Ashrafiy" MFA: buildings 34/1, 34/2, 34/3, 42.

October 12–16

  • Mirzo Ulugbek district, "Besh Kapa" MFA: buildings 421, 422, 423.

  • Shaykhontohur district, "Ko‘ksaroy" MFA: buildings 24, 24/1, 26, 6, 3, 3/1, 4, 5.

  • Yangihayot district, "Ziroat" MFA: buildings 2, 6, 8, 10, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24.

Buildings 2, 3, 4, 6; PEO No. 581.

Buildings 50, 52, 54, 56, 58; cottages No. 6, 8, 10, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 40, 42, 44; kindergarten No. 584.

The public is asked to show understanding for the temporary inconveniences arising during the repair work.

Тошкентиссиқлик тармоқларисуғуртасиVeolia Energyтўхтатишсентябрь
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