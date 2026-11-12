Uzhydromet warns of flood risk in 8 regions

Due to expected rainfall on November 13, there is a risk of mudslides and flooding in several regions of Uzbekistan. Uzhydromet has issued an urgent warning regarding this.

According to the report, the risk is expected in the foothill and mountainous areas of the republic. Specifically:

Kashkadarya Region: Yakkabag, Dehkanabad, Chirakchi, Kitab, Shahrisabz, Kamashi, and Guzar districts;

Surkhandarya Region: Sariosiyo, Uzun, Altinsay, Denau, Baysun, Sherabad, Shurchi, Kumkurgan, and Muzrabat districts;

Samarkand Region: Urgut, Samarkand, Bulungur, Nurobad, Kushrabat, Kattakurgan, Payariq, Jambay, and Ishtikhan districts;

Jizzakh Region: Zamin, Bakhmal, Gallaaral, Sharof Rashidov, Farish, and Yangiabad districts;

Tashkent Region: Akhangaran, Bostanlyk, Parkent, Piskent, Urta Chirchik, and Yukori Chirchik districts, as well as the cities of Angren and Almalyk;

Namangan Region: Pap, Kasansay, Chartak, Chust, Namangan, and Yangikurgan districts;

Fergana Region: Sokh, Shakhimardan, Fergana, and Besharyk districts;

Andijan Region: Andijan, Asaka, Jalaquduk, Kurgan-tepa, Pakhtaabad, Izbaskan, Khodjaabad, and Marhamat districts, as well as the city of Khanabad.

In this regard, citizens living in foothill and mountainous areas, vacationers, and drivers traveling in these directions are urged to take precautionary measures.

Furthermore, the accumulation of rainwater may lead to localized flooding in some parts of the country.