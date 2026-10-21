What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?

Uzhydromet has announced the weather forecast for Uzbekistan for Thursday, October 22. No precipitation is expected in most regions of the country, and daytime temperatures will be quite warm.

In Tashkent, the weather will be changeable, with no rain expected. Winds will blow from the east at 3–8 m/s. Temperatures will be 7–9 degrees at night and 21–23 degrees warm during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and the Khorezm region, no precipitation is expected either. Winds will blow from the east at 7–12 m/s. Nighttime temperatures will be 2–7 degrees warm, with some places dropping to 2 degrees below zero. Daytime temperatures will rise to 17–22 degrees.

In the Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be changeable with no rain. Nighttime temperatures will range from 3–8 degrees, while daytime temperatures will be 20–25 degrees warm. Wind speed will be 7–12 m/s.

In the Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions, no precipitation is observed. Temperatures will be 4–9 degrees at night and 20–25 degrees warm during the day. Eastern winds will blow at 7–12 m/s.

In the Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, warm autumn days will continue. Temperatures will range from 5–10 degrees at night and rise to 23–28 degrees during the day. No precipitation is expected.

In the Fergana Valley, including the Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, the weather will be changeable. Winds will blow from the east at 5–10 m/s. Temperatures are forecast to be 5–10 degrees at night and 20–25 degrees warm during the day.

In the mountainous regions of the republic, no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will be 2–7 degrees warm at night and 13–18 degrees during the day. Winds will blow from the east at 7–12 m/s.

Thus, dry and warm weather will persist across most of Uzbekistan on October 22. The highest daytime temperatures are expected to reach up to 28 degrees in the Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions.