Two important changes for drivers come into effect from November 1

·2·Uzbekistan
Two important changes for drivers come into effect from November 1

Starting November 1, two important updates to traffic regulations will come into effect in Uzbekistan. One of the changes concerns drivers who do not wear seatbelts, and the other relates to instances of crossing solid lines in certain areas.

According to the new procedure, radars and cameras on the roads will begin to detect drivers who are not wearing seatbelts. In the event of a recorded violation, a fine will be issued to the driver in accordance with the established procedure.

At the same time, certain exceptions are being established for applying fines for crossing a solid line.

Specifically, no fines will be imposed for driving over or crossing 1.1 and 1.3 road lines within 50 meters before intersections and within 20 meters before specially designated U-turn areas.

However, this leniency does not apply to all road sections. Crossing a solid line outside of the designated areas is considered a violation, and the fine for this remains in place.

Therefore, drivers should take into account the changes coming into effect on November 1 and comply with traffic regulations.

Traffic regulationsMIA Traffic Safety DepartmentTraffic finesSeatbelt
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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