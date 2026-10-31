In Tashkent, buses to arrive every 3 minutes, metro every 2 minutes

·40·Uzbekistan
In Tashkent, buses to arrive every 3 minutes, metro every 2 minutes

A series of improvements are planned for public transport users in Tashkent. The waiting time for buses in the capital may be reduced to 3–5 minutes, and the interval between metro trains to 2–3 minutes. This was stipulated in a decision adopted by the Tashkent City Council of People's Deputies following the results of the third quarter of 2026.

Buses may arrive every 3–5 minutes

Starting November 15, additional vehicles will be deployed on major bus routes. This is intended to reduce bus intervals to 3–5 minutes during morning and evening peak hours.

The new schedule is planned to be in effect from 07:00 to 09:30 in the morning and from 17:00 to 19:30 in the evening. The movement of buses according to the established schedule will be monitored via a GPS system.

Metro train intervals will also be reduced

Measures are also being taken in the capital's metro system to reduce the time passengers spend waiting for trains. By November 20, it is planned to reduce the interval between train movements on certain lines to 2–3 minutes.

To achieve this, the operation of five-car trains is planned for the Chilanzar, Uzbekistan, Yunusabad, and the elevated circle lines.

Large buses to be deployed on 25 routes

By December 20, it has been recommended to deploy high-capacity, articulated buses on 25 bus routes with high passenger traffic.

Special attention will be paid to routes in the Uchtepa, Mirabad, Sergeli, and Yangihayot districts.

Furthermore, in order to increase the number of buses in 2027, responsible organizations must submit relevant proposals to the city administration by November 15.

If the established measures are fully implemented, the waiting time for public transport in the capital is expected to decrease significantly.

Tashkent public transportTashkent MetroTashkent City AdministrationBus routes
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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