Uzhydromet issues emergency warning

·64·Uzbekistan
Uzhydromet issues emergency warning

Uzbekistan's foothill and mountainous regions may experience mudflows and floods in the coming days. In this regard, Uzhydromet has issued an emergency warning urging the population to take precautionary measures.

As reported, rainfall is expected across the republic on October 11–12 of this year. As a result, the risk of mudflows and floods in foothill and mountainous areas may increase.

In particular, taking precautionary measures has been recommended in the following regions:

  • Kashkadarya region: Yakkabog, Dehkanabad, Chirakchi, Kitab, Shahrisabz, Kamashi, Guzar districts;

  • Surkhandarya region: Sariosiyo, Uzun, Oltinsoy, Denau, Baysun, Sherabad, Shurchi, Kumkurgan, Muzrabot districts;

  • Samarkand region: Urgut, Samarkand, Bulungur, Nurobod, Koshrabat, Kattakurgan, Payaryak, Jambay, Ishtixon districts;

  • Navoi region: Khatirchi, Navbahor, Nurata, Konimex, Karmana districts;

  • Jizzakh region: Zamin, Bakhmal, Gallaarol, Sharof Rashidov, Forish, Yangiabad districts;

  • Tashkent region: Angren, Bostanlyk, Parkent, Piskent, Orta Chirchik, Yukori Chirchik districts, as well as the cities of Angren and Almalyk;

  • Namangan region: Pop, Kasansay, Chartak, Chust, Namangan, Yangikurgan districts;

  • Fergana region: Sokh, Shakhimardan, Fergana, Beshariq districts;

  • Andijan region: Andijan, Asaka, Jalalabad, Kurgantepa, Pakhtabad, Izboskan, Khojaabad, Marhamat districts and the city of Khanabad.

In connection with this, citizens residing in foothill and mountainous areas, as well as vacationers and drivers traveling through mountain routes, have been asked to take safety precautions.

Particularly during rainy weather, it is recommended to observe safety measures when traveling in mountainous areas and to stay away from dangerous locations where water streams may form.

Furthermore, there is a possibility of rainwater accumulation in some parts of the republic. This may lead to flooding in low-lying areas and certain residential settlements.

Therefore, specialists emphasize the importance of not ignoring weather-related warnings and taking necessary precautions in advance.

Uzhydrometmudflow and floodOctober 10–12Kashkadarya
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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