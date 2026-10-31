Snowfall expected in Uzbekistan in November

·6·Uzbekistan
Snowfall expected in Uzbekistan in November

In Uzbekistan, air temperatures in November are forecast to be mostly around seasonal norms. However, in some regions, indicators may be 1–1.5 degrees higher than usual. Throughout the month, rainy and cold weather will be observed alongside warm days.

According to Uzhydromet, the first ten days of November are expected to be relatively warm. After that, air temperatures will gradually decrease, and the cool days of autumn will begin to be felt.

There is a possibility of rain on certain days throughout the month. When temperatures drop significantly, snowfall is also possible in some regions of the country.

The amount of precipitation will not be the same in all regions. Specifically, it is forecast that in some places precipitation will be below average, while in other areas it will be around multi-year averages.

Thus, in November, Uzbekistan is expected to see initially warm, and later cool and rainy days. The probability of snowfall will depend on the drop in air temperature.

Uzhydrometweather forecastUzbekistan climate
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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