Uzhydromet issues emergency warning

·67·Uzbekistan
Uzhydromet issues emergency warning

There is a possibility of mudflows and floods in the foothill and mountainous regions of Uzbekistan. Uzhydromet has issued an emergency warning regarding this.

According to reports, rainfall is expected across the republic on September 30 – October 2. Therefore, mudflows and floods may occur in foothill and mountainous areas.

In particular,

  • Qashqadaryo region: Yakkabog, Dehqonobod, Chiroqchi, Kitob, Shahrisabz, Qamashi and G‘uzor districts are at risk.

  • Surxondaryo region: Sariosiyo, Uzun, Oltinsoy, Denov, Boysun, Sherobod, Sho‘rchi, Qumqo‘rg‘on and Muzrobod districts are included in the warning list.

  • Samarqand region: Urgut, Samarqand, Bulung‘ur, Nurobod, Qo‘shrabot, Kattaqo‘rg‘on, Payariq, Jomboy and Ishtixon districts may also experience mudflows and floods.

  • Navoiy region: Xatirchi, Navbahor, Nurota, Konimex and Karmana districts, and in Jizzax region: Zomin, Baxmal, G‘allaorol, Sharof Rashidov, Forish and Yangiobod districts are at risk.

  • Toshkent region: Ohangaron, Bo‘stonliq, Parkent, Piskent, O‘rtachirchiq and Yuqorichirchiq districts, as well as the cities of Angren and Olmaliq require caution.

  • Namangan region: Pop, Kosonsoy, Chortoq, Chust, Namangan and Yangiqo‘rg‘on districts, and in Farg‘ona region: So‘x, Shohimardon, Farg‘ona and Beshariq districts have been warned.

  • And in Andijon region: Andijon, Asaka, Jalaquduq, Qo‘rg‘ontepa, Paxtaobod, Izboskan, Xo‘jaobod and Marhamat districts, as well as the city of Xonabod, mudflows and floods may occur.

Residents living in foothill and mountainous areas, vacationers, and drivers traveling through these areas are urged to take precautionary measures.

Additionally, rainwater accumulation is likely in some parts of the republic, which could lead to localized flooding.

Uzhydrometmudflows and floodsQashqadaryoToshkent
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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