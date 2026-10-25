Earthquakes observed in Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya

·63·Uzbekistan
Earthquakes observed in Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya

On October 25, 2026, at 22:44, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred in the Badakhshan region of Afghanistan. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 149 kilometers. The earthquake was felt with an intensity of 2 points in the Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya regions of Uzbekistan. This was reported by the Republican Center for Seysmoprognostic Monitoring.

According to the center, the earthquake was felt with a magnitude of 2 in Surkhandarya region. The distance from the epicenter to this area was 344 kilometers.

In Fergana region, the intensity of the tremor was 2 points. The distance from the epicenter was 465 kilometers. In Kashkadarya region, the earthquake was also felt with an intensity of 2 points, and the distance was 539 kilometers.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 577 kilometers southeast of Tashkent. The coordinates of the focus were 36.25 degrees north latitude and 70.95 degrees east longitude.

AfghanistanEarthquakeSurkhandaryaFerganaKashkadarya
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Earthquake in Afghanistan felt as 2 magnitude in SurkhandaryaEarthquake in Afghanistan felt as 2 magnitude in Surkhandarya1 October 06:47What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?21 October 17:10Region with the highest number of pensioners in Uzbekistan announcedRegion with the highest number of pensioners in Uzbekistan announced27 July 14:11Inspection in the metro: three wanted individuals apprehendedInspection in the metro: three wanted individuals apprehended14 July 12:22Commission begins work on power outages in TashkentCommission begins work on power outages in Tashkent7 July 19:39Illegal religious classes for 22 children uncovered in DenovIllegal religious classes for 22 children uncovered in Denov10 July 09:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)
New management team at the ministry: Who are Erkinjon Turdimov's 4 deputies?
New management team at the ministry: Who are Erkinjon Turdimov's 4 deputies?