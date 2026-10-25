Earthquakes observed in Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya

On October 25, 2026, at 22:44, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred in the Badakhshan region of Afghanistan. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 149 kilometers. The earthquake was felt with an intensity of 2 points in the Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya regions of Uzbekistan. This was reported by the Republican Center for Seysmoprognostic Monitoring.

According to the center, the earthquake was felt with a magnitude of 2 in Surkhandarya region. The distance from the epicenter to this area was 344 kilometers.

In Fergana region, the intensity of the tremor was 2 points. The distance from the epicenter was 465 kilometers. In Kashkadarya region, the earthquake was also felt with an intensity of 2 points, and the distance was 539 kilometers.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 577 kilometers southeast of Tashkent. The coordinates of the focus were 36.25 degrees north latitude and 70.95 degrees east longitude.