Natural gas limit for the population in Uzbekistan increased 5-fold
Starting November 1, the monthly natural gas allowance for the population in Uzbekistan has been increased. From November through February, the gas limit at the preferential rate for a single household has been raised from the previous 100 cubic meters to 500 cubic meters.
The new regulation is aimed at meeting the population's natural gas needs during the cold season and ensuring comfort throughout the winter months.
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